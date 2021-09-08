BRYAN — Archbold took home both the boys and girls team titles in the Bryan Golden Bear Invittaional on Tuesday in local cross country action.
In the boys meet, Bryan’s Joshuah Taylor picked up the individual win in 17:10.9 to top Archbold runner-up Brady Johns but the Bluestreaks placed six runners in the top 10 to nab the win over the host Bears. Xander Fackler was third for Bryan while Ben Sokolowski and James Zimmerman finished 12th and 13th, respectively, to lead Ayersville.
The girls meet saw Celina sisters Kaylie and Joscelyn Dameron finish 1-2 in the individual standings but Archbold’s pack game was solid, placing four in the top nine to edge Celina by four points for the team title. Sophie Rupp was third and Karley Ramirez fourth to lead the Bluestreaks while Kate Thormeier was fifth as the top runner for Bryan. Darbi Stewart of North Central finished 13th as the lone Eagle representative.
Bryan Golden Bear Invitational
Boys Meet
Archbold 29, Bryan 51, Celina 67, Ayersville 85
Individuals
1. Joshuah Taylor (B), 17:10.9; Brady Johns (Ar), Xander Fackler (B), Conor Krogman (C), Aden McCarty (Ar), Brennan Garrow (Ar), Caleb Harrow (Ar), Ty Drexler (C), Elijah Schumacher (Ar), Landon Stamm (Ar); 12. Ben Sokolowski (Ay), 13. James Zimmerman (Ay), 35. Aiden Scott (North Central), 36. Alec Walz (North Central)
Girls Meet
Archbold 33, Celina 37, Bryan 58
Individuals
1. Kaylie Dameron (C), 20:24.6; Joscelyn Dameron (C), Sophie Rupp (A), Karley Ramirez (A), Kate Thormeier (B), Allie Buehrer (A), Alexis Nieves (B), Alicia Eischen (C), Tessa Nafziger (A), Tatum Andrew (C); 13. Darbi Stewart (North Central)
