ANTWERP — The Edgerton boys and Antwerp girls claimed team victories in local cross country action with Paulding and Woodlan (Ind.) on Tuesday,
In the girls race, the host Archers nipped Edgerton by three points to earn the team victory, thanks to four Antwerp runners finishing in the top 10, led by Aerial Snyder in fourth and Siera Octaviano in fifth. Edgerton’s Stefanie Thiel and Ashlee Hug finished 1-2 in the individual standings.
Edgerton’s four runners in the top eight were enough to earn a 17-point margin of victory over second-place Antwerp. Kale Merillat was runner-up for the Bulldogs behind Paulding’s Reid Johanns.
At Antwerp
Boys Scores
Edgerton 35, Antwerp 52, Paulding 60, Woodlan (Ind.) 64
Top 10
1. Reid Johanns (P), 18:46; Kale Merillat (E), Avin Johnson (A), Hunter Burke (E), Jason Geyer (A), Nate Lockridge (W), Hayden Herman (E), Cole Meyer (E), Carter Hohenbrink (W), Nick Manz (P).
Girls Scores
Antwerp 33, Edgerton 36, Woodlan (Ind.) 50, Paulding no team score
Top 10
1. Stefanie Thiel (E), 21:21; Ashlee Hug (E), Mae Emenhiser (W), Aerial Snyder (A), Siera Octaviano (A), Elyse Manz (P), Natalie Kellogg (E), Kenna Smith (A), Isabelle Graham (A), Ellie Koos (W).
Elida Invitational
Boys Scores
Columbus Grove 28, Van Wert 25, Ottawa-Glandorf 111, Kenton 149, Elida 160, Lincolnview 182, Delphos St. John’s 196, Allen East 219, Lima Bath 239, Lima Senior 251, Wayne Trace 258.
Area Top 25 Finishers
3. Carson Closson (CG), 16:28.72; 5. Caleb Stechschulte (CG), 16:44.94; Trent Koch (CG), 16 45.45; 8. Derek Birkemeier (CG), 17:04.67; 11. Tayden Pingle (CG), 17:13.21; 12. Caleb Morman (CG), 17:21.51; 13. Roy Langhals (CG), 17:24.41; 15. Max Buddelmeyer (OG), 17:30.61; 16. Carson Trombley (OG), 17:30.61; 17. Ty Buckland (OG), 17:31.41; 18. Logan Mershman (CG), 17:44.8.
Girls Scores
Van Wert 49, Delphos St. John’s 75, Columbus Grove 86, Kenton 88, Ottawa-Glandorf 104, Wayne Trace 144, Lima Bath 178, Lima Senior 234, Lincolnview 246
Area Top 25 Finishers
1. Alexa Fortman (OG), 19:11.01; 2. Erin Downing (CG), 19:37.72; 5. Kassidy Campbell (WT), 20:11.15; 7. Madelyn Hovest (OG), 20:19.57; 10. Kiara Bahena (WT), 20:53.31; 15. Sabrina Henige (CG), 21:14.82; 18. Ellie Keehn (CG), 21:21.12; 20. Paige Hoersten (Ottoville), 21:24.7
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.