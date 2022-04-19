Defiance came up short against Western Buckeye League powerhouse Lima Shawnee in a 5-0 defeat on the road on Tuesday while unbeaten Bryan made school history with a road win in Toledo.
For Defiance, Nate Blunt and Carter Campbell’s 6-1, 6-1 setback at first doubles marked the best showing against the Indians, which were ranked No. 3 in the most recent Northwest District rankings.
Just behind the Indians in fourth in those rankings is Bryan, which set a new school record for consecutive wins to start the season as the 13-0 Golden Bears won a 4-1 matchup with Maumee Valley Country Day. Landon Bassett shook off a close first set at second singles with a 6-1 second-set victory to earn one of the four wins on the day for Bryan.
At Lima Shawnee
Lima Shawnee 5, Defiance 0
Singles
1. Gabe Burke (LS) def. Boston Briseno, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Mason Stahl (LS) def. Aidan Brenner, 6-0, 6-0; 3. Mac Davis (LS) def. Kolton Greear, 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Sallah Muhammad-Gabe Rutter (LS) def. Nate Blunt-Carter Campbell, 6-1, 6-1; 2. Shoshank Chanamolu-Seth Grieshop (LS) def. Riley Nadler-Frederik Bergfelder, 6-1, 6-0.
At MVCD
Bryan 4, MVCD 1
Singles
1. Jay Fortner (B) def. Gustavo Caillaux, 6-0, 6-1; 2. Landon Bassett (B) def. Ehsan Daurr, 6-4, 6-1; 3. Harshil Patel (MVCD) def. Micah McCashen, 7-5, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Carter Brown-Nathan Hess (B) def. Blake Rachwal-Thomas Yu, 6-0, 6-1; 2. Craig Jackson-Caleb McCashen (B) def. Frank Zhang-Harrison Tang, 6-0, 6-2.
