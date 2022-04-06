Bulldog CAROUSEL.jpg

Ottawa-Glandorf made the short trip to Defiance on Tuesday for the opener of a nine-match Western Buckeye League slate and dealt the host Bulldogs a 4-1 defeat.

Kolton Greear battled back after a 7-5 loss in the opening set to win a second-set tiebreak 7-6(2) and eventually claimed the win after opponent Samuel Recker had to retire due to injury.

Weather permitting, the Bulldogs (2-1, 0-1 WBL) will return to action Wednesday at home against Ayersville before a Thursday match against St. Marys and a trip to Wapakoneta Friday.

At Defiance

Ottawa-Glandorf 4, Defiance 1

Singles

1. Eli Schmenk (OG) def. Boston Briseno, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Joshua Walls (OG) def. Aidan Brenner, 6-1, 6-2; 3. Kolton Greear (D) def. Samuel Recker, 5-7, 7-6 (2), retired.

Doubles

1. Caleb Kuhlman-Carson Fuka (OG) def. Nate Blunt-Riley Nadler, 6-2, 6-1; 2. Ethan Weis-Levi Unterbrink (OG) def. Carter Campbell-Frederik Bergfelder, 6-1, 6-1.

At Rossford

Rossford 3, Wauseon 2

Singles

1. Justin Hire (R) def. Gavin Van Deilen, 6-2, 6-0; 2. Rossford won by forfeit; 3. Rossford won by forfeit.

Doubles

1. Carson Wenger-Andy Scherer (W) def. Zack Royal-Gavin Linkous, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Riley Morr-Mason Ritter (W) def. Luke Rieter-Zach Boggs, 6-0, 6-2.

At Bryan

Bryan 4, Lima CC 1

Singles

1. Jay Fortner (B) def. Max Gaumier, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Carter Brown (B) def. Francesco Pasolini, 6-2, 6-4; 3. Lorenzo Arrighi (LCC) def. Micah McCashen, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5).

Doubles

1. Nathan Hess-Craig Jackson (B) def. Drew Hubbard-Brayden Hubbard, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Aiden Andrews-Caleb McCashen (B) def. Nate Niemeyer-Austin Craig, 6-0, 6-0.

