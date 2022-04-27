OTTAWA HILLS — The Bryan doubles squads came up big on Tuesday to push Bryan to a perfect 19-0 and upend the second-ranked in the state Ottawa Hills.
Nathan Hess and Landon Bassett won the first set, dropped the second and then dominated in the third to win their match. Craig Jackson and Caleb McCashen dropped the first set but won the next two to put the Golden Bears up 2-0 in the match.
Jay Fortner dominated his singles match with Jack Burke. He never dropped a game, winning both sets 6-0. Carter Brown and Aiden Andrews each fell in two sets.
Bryan 3, Ottawa Hills 2
Singles
1. Jay Fortner (B) def. Jack Burke, 6-0, 6-0
2. Henry Harders (OH) def. Carter Brown, 6-4, 7-6(7)
3. Darwin Posta (OH) def. Aiden Andrews, 6-2, 6-2
Doubles
1. Nathan Hess/Landon Bassett (B) def. Savith Vijendra/Akash Parik, 6-4, 6-7(2), 6-0
2. Craig Jackson/Caleb McCashen (B) def. Charlie Estes/Roger Xie, 2-6, 6-4, 7-5
