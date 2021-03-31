WAUSEON — Defiance put together a solid opening day for the 2021 boys tennis campaign, taking to the road for a 5-0 win over Wauseon on Tuesday.
Andrew Frederick and Ryan Yeager picked up wins by a 6-1, 6-0 score at first and second singles, respectively, as the Bulldogs won four matches played with the fifth by forfeit.
“Wauseon was really down in numbers but they had enough to win the match if we didn’t play to our potential,” explained DHS coach Charlie Bates. “The high winds played a factor but after a shaky start in a couple matches, all the players who were put out there played well and won their matches. It was a nice start to the season after a year off.”
Senior Damien Martinez earned a 6-3, 6-1 win at third singles while the junior duo of Nate Blunt and Riley Nadler earned a 6-3, 6-3 victory at first doubles.
Defiance will return to action Thursday on the road for a WBL opener at Ottawa-Glandorf.
At Wauseon
Defiance 5, Wauseon 0
Singles
1 . Andrew Frederick (D) def. Riley Morr, 6-1, 6-0; 2. Ryan Yeager (D) def. Lance Rupp, 6-1, 6-0; 3. Damien Martinez (D) def. Noah Becker, 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles
1 . Nate Blunt-Riley Nadler (D) def. Carson Wegner-Levi Short, 6-3, 6-3; 2. Carter Campbell-Kolton Greear (D) won by forfeit.
At Ottawa-Glandorf
Ottawa-Glandorf 4, Bryan 1
Singles
1. Jay Fortner (B) def. Colin Welch, 6-0, 6-0. 2. Carter Welch (O-G) def. Carter Brown, 6-2, 6-4. 3. Eli Schmenk (O-G) def. Micah McCashen, 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Jaden Lehman/Josh Walls (O-G) def. Craig Jackson/Nathan Hess, 7-5, 6-3. 2. Hayden Kuhlman/Bryant Schroeder (O-G) def. Aiden Andrews/Caleb McCashen, 6-2, 7-5.
