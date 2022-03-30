Defiance overcame cold and windy conditions to start its 2022 boys tennis season on a high note, defeating visiting Wauseon 4-1 on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs swept all three singles matches, two wins coming by forfeit, in the team triumph. Junior Aidan Brenner battled through a first-set tiebreak to down Wauseon sophomore Gavin Van Deilen 7-6 (4), 6-3 at first singles. Meanwhile, the second doubles pairing of junior Carter Campbell and first-year exchange student Frederik Bergfelder earned a 6-0, 6-3 win to round out the team wins on the courts for Defiance.
The Bulldogs will return to action Thursday at home against Lima Central Catholic at 4:30 p.m., one of a string of six straight home matches to open the regular season.
In other action, Bryan avenged a pair of regular-season losses to Ottawa-Glandorf last season with a 4-1 home win over the Titans. Jay Fortner and Carter Brown picked up wins at first and second singles, respectively, while the 2-0 Bears swept both doubles matches.
At Defiance
Defiance 4, Wauseon 1
Singles
1. Aidan Brenner (D) def. Gavin Van Deilen, 7-6 (4), 6-3; 2. Boston Briseno (D) won by forfeit; 3. Kolton Greaar (D) won by forfeit.
Doubles
1. Carson Wenger-Andy Scherer (W) def. Nate Blunt-Riley Nadler, 6-4, 7-6 (1); 2. Carter Campbell-Frederik Bergfelder (D) def. Mason Ritter-Riley Morr, 6-0, 6-3.
At Bryan
Bryan 4, Ottawa-Glandorf 1
Singles
1. Jay Fortner (B) def. Joshua Walls, 6-1, 6-0; 2. Carter Brown (B) def. Eli Schmenk, 6-3, 7-5; 3. Carson Fuka (O-G) def. Aiden Andrews, 6-0, 6-4.
Doubles
1. Nathan Hess-Landon Bassett (B) def. Theo Maag-Will Schroeder, 6-0, 6-1; 2. Craig Jackson-Caleb McCashen (B) def. Alex Gustwiller-Ethan Weis, 7-6 (4), 6-3.
