BRYAN - The Bryan boys tennis team got to 20 wins in a season for the first time in school history as the Bears defeated Anthony Wayne 4-1.
Jay Fortner, the top seed at the upcoming sectional, swept Cam Buraszeski 6-0, 6-0.
At Bryan
Bryan 4, Anthony Wayne 1
Singles
1. Jay Fortner (B) def. Cam Buraszeski, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Micah McCashen (B) def. Daniel Froelich, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7-2); 3. Caleb McCashen (B) def. Henry Dietrich, 6-2, 1-6, 6-4.
Doubles
1. Carter Brown/Nathan Hess (B) def. Logan Sutto/Zack Conrad, 6-2, 6-2; 2. Noah Kovin/Levi Woods (AW) def. Craig Jackson/Aiden Andrews, 6-1, 6-3.
At Archbold
Southview 4, Archbold 1
Singles
1. JP McKerney (S) def. Kaiden Keiser, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Haroon Hanson (S) def. Cameron Yoder, 6-0, 6-0; 3. Devin Apul (S) def. Aron Miller, 7-5, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Kaden Rufenacht/Ethan Stuckey (A) def. Keyshov Agrebotri/Pranav Pixit, 6-3, 6-4; 2. Amaan Omet/Lucas Carran (S) def. Miles Rupp/Luke Rosebrook, 6-4, 4-6, 6-1.
At Springfield
Springfield 4, Wauseon 1
Singles
1. Tori Wurzelbacher (S) def. Noah Becker, 6-0, 6-1; 2. Tim Cox (S) def. Carson Wenger, 6-0, 6-4; 3. Dylan Grahn (W) def. Connor Gulley, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Jimmy Kleshinski/Max Kufner (S) def. Lance Rupp/Riley Morr, 6-4, 6-0; 2. Ben Cubberly/Evan Hayward (S) def. Leci Short/gavin Van Deilen, 6-4, 6-1.
