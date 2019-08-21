DELTA — Zach Skeens, Asa Killam and Isaiah Estelle each tallied a goal, to help Liberty Center edge Delta, 3-2, in the NWOAL opener for both squads.

Simon Munger and Todd Sackschewsky scored Delta’s two goals.

Liberty Center 3, Delta 2

Liberty Center — Goals: Zach Skeens, Asa Killam, Isaiah Estelle.

Delta — Goals: Simon Munger, Todd Sackschewsky. Assists: Nolan Risner, Braden Risner.

Lima Central Catholic 5, Paulding 2

Lima Central Catholic — Goals: Brady Truex 2, Colin Guagenti, Michael Taflinger, Josiah Simpson. Assists: Josiah Simpson 2, Nathan Davisson, Colin Guagenti, Brayden Truex. Shots: 15. Saves: Jack Zerante 5.

Paulding — Goals: Kolya Paschall, Andrew Adams. Assists: Alejandro Hernandez, Kolya Paschall. Shots: 7. Saves: Dominic Carnahan 10.

Girls

Van Buren 2, Kalida 0

Van Buren (1-1) - Goals: Hannah Missler 2. Shots: 8. Saves: Jewelya Hutchinson 6.

Kalida (0-2) - Shots: 6. Saves: Bailey White 6.

