DELTA — Zach Skeens, Asa Killam and Isaiah Estelle each tallied a goal, to help Liberty Center edge Delta, 3-2, in the NWOAL opener for both squads.
Simon Munger and Todd Sackschewsky scored Delta’s two goals.
Liberty Center 3, Delta 2
Liberty Center — Goals: Zach Skeens, Asa Killam, Isaiah Estelle.
Delta — Goals: Simon Munger, Todd Sackschewsky. Assists: Nolan Risner, Braden Risner.
Lima Central Catholic 5, Paulding 2
Lima Central Catholic — Goals: Brady Truex 2, Colin Guagenti, Michael Taflinger, Josiah Simpson. Assists: Josiah Simpson 2, Nathan Davisson, Colin Guagenti, Brayden Truex. Shots: 15. Saves: Jack Zerante 5.
Paulding — Goals: Kolya Paschall, Andrew Adams. Assists: Alejandro Hernandez, Kolya Paschall. Shots: 7. Saves: Dominic Carnahan 10.
Girls
Van Buren 2, Kalida 0
Van Buren (1-1) - Goals: Hannah Missler 2. Shots: 8. Saves: Jewelya Hutchinson 6.
Kalida (0-2) - Shots: 6. Saves: Bailey White 6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.