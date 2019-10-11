LIMA — Noah Becher and Rhett Armey each scored a pair of goals for Continental as the Pirates wrapped up the regular season with a 4-0 win at Lima Temple Christian.

Becher got the Pirates started with a pair of first half goals. Armey tacked on his pair in the second half.

Konnor Knipp-Williams made three saves in goal for the clean sheet for Continental.

Continental 4, Temple Christian 0

Continental (10-5-1) - Goals: Noah Becher 2, Rhenn Armey 2. Assists: Rhenn Armey, Trevor Brecht, Konnor Knipp-Williams, Westin Okuley. Shots: 12. Saves: Konnor Knipp-Williams 3.

Lima Temple Christian (7-8-1) - Shots: 3. Saves: Cody Motter 8.

Ottawa-Glandorf 1, Wapakoneta 1

Ottawa-Glandorf (7-7-2, 5-3-1 WBL) - Goal: Noah Utrup. Assist: Andrew Kaufman. Shots: 8. Saves: Ethan Alt 2, Dylan Birkemier 1.

Wapakoneta (5-8-3, 1-6-2 WBL) - Goal: Daniel Prieto. Shots: 4. Saves: Trey Ware 3.

Wauseon 6, Start 0

Wauseon (9-2-5) - No stats.

Start - No stats.

Pettisville 2, Delta 0

Pettisville (5-9-2) - No stats.

Delta (5-8-3) - No stats.

Trending Recipe Videos


Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments