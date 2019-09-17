VAN WERT — Continental’s Wyatt Davis punched in two goals, to help Continental defeat Lincolnview, 4-1.

Also scoring for Continental were Rhenn Armey and Noah Becher. Armey collected two assists, while Westin Okuley also collected an assist.

Cody Auch and Konnor Knipp-Williams each had a save, as Continental outshot Lincolnview, 24-3.

Landon Moody scored Lincolnview’s lone goal, while Lincolnview’s goalkeeper Fletcher Collins garnered 16 saves.

Continental 4, Lincolnview 1

Continental (5-3-1) — Goals: Wyatt Davis 2, Noah Becher, Rhenn Armey. Assists: Rhenn Armey 2, Westin Okuley. Shots: 24. Saves: Cody Auch 1, Konnor Knipp-Williams 1.

Lincolnview (1-7-1) — Goal: Landon Moody. Shots: 3. Saves: Fletcher Collins 16.

Delta 3, Woodmore 2

Delta (5-3-1) — Goals: Joe Durfey, Simon Munger, Adam Matthews. Assist: Nolan Risner.

Woodmore (0-10) — Goals: Juan Moreno, Apollo Schacht.

Springfield 5, Napoleon 0

Springfield - No stats.

Napoleon — No stats.

Load comments