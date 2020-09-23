At Evergreen

Evergreen 9, Paulding 0

Evergreen (5-1-1) – Goals: Evan Lumbrezer 3, Alex Peete, Tyson Woodring, Matt Hassen, Austin Lumbrezer, Logan Peebles, Bradyn Bull. Assists: Tyson Woodring, Logan Peebles.

Paulding (0-9) – Saves: Chelsea Bullinger 18.

At Miller City

Miller City 3, Spencerville 3

Miller City (5-2-3) – Goals: CJ Lehman 2, Zach Fillinger. Shots: 8. Saves: Joe Deitering 6.

Spencerville (4-1-3) – Goals: Will Gallaspie 2, Joel Van Gorder. Shots: 9. Saves: Dominic Adkins 5.

