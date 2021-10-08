WAUSEON — Delta and Wauseon boys soccer played to a fast-paced 3-3 tie in Northwest Ohio Athletic League play on Thursday evening, with both taking a step toward a shared NWOAL title thanks to the result.
For Delta, the tie marked the first result of the season that didn’t end in a win as the Panthers’ record moved to 12-0-1 (4-0-1 NWOAL).
This has been a landmark season for head coach K.J. Abair and the Panthers who haven’t seen a league title since forming the program in 2014 and this win puts them one step closer to their first NWOAL title in program history with one league game left to play.
“It is going to be the first time in school history,” Abair said of potentially clinching an NWOAL title. “We have nothing on our banner. We have only have had soccer since 2014 but our first time in school history being up there, it’s going to be amazing.”
Wauseon moved to 8-3-2 (3-0-1 NWOAL) with the tie and entering the game, both coaches knew the stakes, with a loss putting them on the outside looking in the NWOAL race.
The fans knew too, and that displayed itself in an intense match that was end to end all game long.
“This was a fun atmosphere,” Wauseon head coach Casey Elson said. You don’t really get this too much in high school soccer. Both teams were playing for everything on the line here and I really love soccer and I love being a part of big-time games. Sometimes the outcome doesn’t go the way you want it to but we had chances, perfect opportunities and just missed.”
Both coaches knew that there would be plenty of chances in the game, as each team averaged about a goal per game coming in.
They each had a couple of good chances throughout the first half, but both were only able to muster one goal.
Wauseon got on the board first as Gavin Gerig got free on a through ball up the wing and after his shot rebounded off the keeper, Eli Delgado slotted one home with 20 minutes remaining in the first half.
Five minutes later, Delta equalized with a tap-in of their own by Cooper Tenney, his team-leading 14th of the season.
There were a few more chances to be had in the first half but none were able to find the back of the net as both keepers played a clean game to that point.
Going into halftime, the stakes raised even higher as both teams knew the least that they could leave with was a tie.
“I told them we either have to tie or win the second half, we are not losing the second half,” Abair said.
The second half continued to see chance after chance as the midfield was rendered almost obsolete with fast-paced wing play winning the day for both teams.
Wauseon pulled back in front on a through ball to winger Benicio Torres to go up 2-1 with 25 minutes remaining but that lead was lost in the blink of an eye as Adam Mathews Jr. found a crease on the wing for the Panthers right off the kickoff and hit the equalizer with just over 24 minutes left.
Seven minutes later, Delta took its first lead of the game with a ball kicked straight at Wauseon sophomore goalie Joel Gray by Max York that slipped through the hands of the goalkeeper to give the Panthers a 3-2 lead with 17 minutes to go.
For many teams, a play like that could prove to be fatal, but Wauseon kept fighting and again found Gerig with a through ball up the right wing. Gerig dribbled past a charging Delta goalkeeper and slotted the third Wauseon goal of the game with 13 minutes left on the clock.
Gray picked himself up after Delta’s third goal with just eight minutes left as the Panthers put a shot on the far side of the goal. Gray made an athletic diving save to keep the game tied at three.
“Joel is a new goalie,” Elson said. “I think he gets on himself more than anyone else so again you are a high school kid and people make mistakes, but I really love it when their teammates picked him up and he made a heck of a save there towards the end. And the boys picked him up by going and putting one in the back of the net so really that is all you can ask for.”
The defenses knew that they were in for a tough matchup coming in, and despite the 3-3 scoreline, both coaches were pleased with how their teams defended.
“I know it doesn’t show because you give up three goals but honestly the defense did a really good job,” added Elson. “I thought the first half they got their goal off a deflection and we kind of forgot to follow with the ball and then the second one rolled between his legs so really just two unfortunate goals for us but really that is how soccer goes.”
“My defense did a good job. I’m not mad about anything,” Abair said. “I said that this would be the most challenging game and we would have to figure out what we were going to do on the backline.”
Both teams will be back in action on Saturday. Wauseon gets another league tilt on the road against Archbold at 7 p.m. Delta will be back at home for a non-league matchup with Napoleon at noon.
At Wauseon
Wauseon 3, Delta 3
Delta (12-0-1, 4-0-1 NWOAL) - Goals: Cooper Tenney, Adam Mathews Jr., Max York.
Wauseon (8-3-2, 3-0-1 NWOAL) - Goals: Eli Delgado, Benicio Torres, Gavin Gerig.
