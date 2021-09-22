DELTA -- Delta moved closer to the program's first ever Northwest Ohio Athletic League boys soccer championship with a win on Tuesday as the Panthers edged Archbold 4-3 to move to 9-0 on the season.
Cooper Tenney recorded a hat trick for the Panthers (4-0 NWOAL), which can clinch at least a share of the title with a win at Wauseon on Oct. 7 or a win at home against Liberty Center on Oct. 12.
At Delta
Delta 4, Archbold 3
Archbold (2-4-1, 1-2 NWOAL) - No statistics.
Delta (9-0, 4-0 NWOAL) - Goals: Cooper Tenney 3, Bryce Gillen. Assists: Cayden Mignin, Max York, Carson Chiesa, AJ Matthews.
At Lincolnview
Continental 6, Lincolnview 0
Continental (9-0-1) - Goals: Wyatt Davis 2, Alex Sharritis, Braxton Stegbauer, Collin Davis, Andrew Hoeffel. Assist: Andrew Hoeffel. Shots: 10. Corner kicks: 6.
Lincolnview (3-7) - Shots: 0. Corner kicks: 0. Saves: Davis Schwartz 4.
At Kalida
Kalida 1, Liberty-Benton 0
Liberty-Benton (6-3-1) - No statistics.
Kalida (5-4-2) - No statistics.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.