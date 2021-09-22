DELTA -- Delta moved closer to the program's first ever Northwest Ohio Athletic League boys soccer championship with a win on Tuesday as the Panthers edged Archbold 4-3 to move to 9-0 on the season. 

Cooper Tenney recorded a hat trick for the Panthers (4-0 NWOAL), which can clinch at least a share of the title with a win at Wauseon on Oct. 7 or a win at home against Liberty Center on Oct. 12. 

At Delta

Delta 4, Archbold 3

Archbold (2-4-1, 1-2 NWOAL) - No statistics.

Delta (9-0, 4-0 NWOAL) - Goals: Cooper Tenney 3, Bryce Gillen. Assists: Cayden Mignin, Max York, Carson Chiesa, AJ Matthews.

At Lincolnview

Continental 6, Lincolnview 0

Continental (9-0-1) - Goals: Wyatt Davis 2, Alex Sharritis, Braxton Stegbauer, Collin Davis, Andrew Hoeffel. Assist: Andrew Hoeffel. Shots: 10. Corner kicks: 6.

Lincolnview (3-7) - Shots: 0. Corner kicks: 0. Saves: Davis Schwartz 4.

At Kalida

Kalida 1, Liberty-Benton 0

Liberty-Benton (6-3-1) - No statistics.

Kalida (5-4-2) - No statistics.

