State-ranked Kenton invaded Fred J. Brown Stadium Tuesday and picked up a 4-0 Western Buckeye League boys soccer triumph over Defiance.
Carter Campbell tallied 12 saves in goal for the Bulldogs (1-5-1, 0-3 WBL).
“We played with good effort tonight, but Kenton was the better team,” said DHS head coach Eric Burns of the loss to the Wildcats (6-0-2, 2-0-1 WBL). “Overall the team is improving. As a team, we just need to be more consistent with their play.”
The Bulldogs will return to action Thursday against St. Marys at home.
At Defiance
Kenton 4, Defiance 0
Kenton (6-0-2, 2-0-1 WBL) - Goals: Nick Anderson, Asher Bridenstone, KP Miller, Trevor Brown. Shots: 14. Saves: Brent Rader 8.
Defiance (1-5-1, 0-3 WBL) - Shots: 8. Saves: Carter Campbell 12.
