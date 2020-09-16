State-ranked Kenton invaded Fred J. Brown Stadium Tuesday and picked up a 4-0 Western Buckeye League boys soccer triumph over Defiance.

Carter Campbell tallied 12 saves in goal for the Bulldogs (1-5-1, 0-3 WBL).

“We played with good effort tonight, but Kenton was the better team,” said DHS head coach Eric Burns of the loss to the Wildcats (6-0-2, 2-0-1 WBL). “Overall the team is improving. As a team, we just need to be more consistent with their play.”

The Bulldogs will return to action Thursday against St. Marys at home.

At Defiance

Kenton 4, Defiance 0

Kenton (6-0-2, 2-0-1 WBL) - Goals: Nick Anderson, Asher Bridenstone, KP Miller, Trevor Brown. Shots: 14. Saves: Brent Rader 8.

Defiance (1-5-1, 0-3 WBL) - Shots: 8. Saves: Carter Campbell 12.

