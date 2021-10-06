CONTINENTAL — Continental scored four of its six goals in the first half against visiting Archbold as the Pirates boosted their lofty mark to 12-1-1 on the year with a 6-0 victory on Monday.

Rhenn Armey had a pair of goals to power the Pirates, which out-shot Archbold 14-3 in the win. Andrew Hoeffel added a goal and a pair of assists.

At Continental

Continental 6, Archbold 0

Archbold (3-6-2) - Shots: 3. Corner kicks: 5.

Continental (12-1-1) - Goals: Rhenn Armey 2, Peyton Wilson, Carson Etter, Collin Davis, Andrew Hoeffel. Assists: Andrew Hoeffel 2, Alex Sharritis. Shots: 14. Corner kicks: 9.

At Cory-Rawson

Miller City 4, Cory-Rawson 0

Miller City (8-4-1) - Goals: Mason Rieman, Ethan Barlage, own goal 2. Assists: Mason Rieman, Lane Pester. Saves: Joe Deitering.

Cory-Rawson (7-5-2) - No statistics.

