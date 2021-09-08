LIMA -- Continental's Wyatt Davis had a hat trick and two assists as the Pirates found the net often in an 8-0 win at Lima Temple Christian on Tuesday to stay unbeaten on the year.
Rhenn Armey added a pair of goals and an assist in the win for the 4-0 Pirates, which out-shot the Pioneers 18-0.
At Lima Temple Christian
Continental 8, Lima Temple Christian 0
Lima Temple Christian (0-4) - Shots: 0. Saves: Cody Motter 10.
Continental (4-0) - Goals: Wyatt Davis 3, Rhenn Armey 2, Alex Heinensher, Peyton Wilson, Collin Davis. Assists: Wyatt Davis 2, Braxton Stegbauer, Rhenn Armey, Andrew Hoeffel. Shots: 18.
At Elida
Elida 3, Bryan 1
Elida (1-1-2) - No statistics.
Bryan (4-3) - Goal: Tyler Wolff. Assist: Aiden Andrews. Saves: Dom Malanga 14.
At Toledo Bowsher
Delta 3, Toledo Bowsher 0
Delta (4-0) - Goals: Max York, AJ Matthews, Nolan Risner. Assists: Nolan Risner, Carson Chiesa, Luke Reinhard.
Toledo Bowsher (1-4-1) - No statistics.
At Evergreen
Evergreen 5, Otsego 0
Otsego (0-3) - No statistics.
Evergreen (5-2) - Goals: Alex Peete, Riley Dunbar, Will Parquet, Tyson Woodring, Darius Lojewski. Assists: Tyson Woodring 3.
At Van Wert
Miller City 8, Van Wert 0
Miller City (4-3) - Goals: Ethan Barlage 3, Joe Deitering 3, Silas Niese, CJ Lehman.
Van Wert (0-5) - No statistics.
