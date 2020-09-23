METAMORA — Evergreen's Evan Lumbrezer tallied three goals, one of seven Vikings to score, as the Vikings moved to 5-1-1 on the year with a 9-0 home win over Paulding. 

Tyson Woodring and Logan Peebles each had a goal and an assist in the win for Evergreen, which upped its season unbeaten streak to six straight games.

At Evergreen

Evergreen 9, Paulding 0

Evergreen (5-1-1) – Goals: Evan Lumbrezer 3, Alex Peete, Tyson Woodring, Matt Hassen, Austin Lumbrezer, Logan Peebles, Bradyn Bull. Assists: Tyson Woodring, Logan Peebles.

Paulding (0-9) – Saves: Chelsea Bullinger 18.

At Continental

Continental 5, Lincolnview 1

Lincolnview (1-6-3) - Goal: Landon Moody. Assist: Dylan Schimmoeller. Shots: 3. Saves: Fletcher Collins 11. Corner kicks: 1.

Continental (8-2) - Goals: Rhenn Armey 3, Andrew Hoeffel, Westin Okuley. Assists: Alex Sharritis, Westin Okuley, Braxton Stegbauer. Shots: 16. Saves: Konnor Knipp-Williams 1, Bryce Recker 1. Corner kicks: 4.

At Perrysburg

Perrysburg 5, Napoleon 0

Napoleon (4-5-1, 0-4 NLL) - No statistics.

Perrysburg (3-6-3, 1-2-1 NLL) - Goals: Chase Nitschke 3, Gavin Lanno, Alex Diaz.

At Miller City

Miller City 3, Spencerville 3

Miller City (5-2-3) – Goals: CJ Lehman 2, Zach Fillinger. Shots: 8. Saves: Joe Deitering 6.

Spencerville (4-1-3) – Goals: Will Gallaspie 2, Joel Van Gorder. Shots: 9. Saves: Dominic Adkins 5.

