METAMORA — Evergreen's Evan Lumbrezer tallied three goals, one of seven Vikings to score, as the Vikings moved to 5-1-1 on the year with a 9-0 home win over Paulding.
Tyson Woodring and Logan Peebles each had a goal and an assist in the win for Evergreen, which upped its season unbeaten streak to six straight games.
At Evergreen
Evergreen 9, Paulding 0
Evergreen (5-1-1) – Goals: Evan Lumbrezer 3, Alex Peete, Tyson Woodring, Matt Hassen, Austin Lumbrezer, Logan Peebles, Bradyn Bull. Assists: Tyson Woodring, Logan Peebles.
Paulding (0-9) – Saves: Chelsea Bullinger 18.
At Continental
Continental 5, Lincolnview 1
Lincolnview (1-6-3) - Goal: Landon Moody. Assist: Dylan Schimmoeller. Shots: 3. Saves: Fletcher Collins 11. Corner kicks: 1.
Continental (8-2) - Goals: Rhenn Armey 3, Andrew Hoeffel, Westin Okuley. Assists: Alex Sharritis, Westin Okuley, Braxton Stegbauer. Shots: 16. Saves: Konnor Knipp-Williams 1, Bryce Recker 1. Corner kicks: 4.
At Perrysburg
Perrysburg 5, Napoleon 0
Napoleon (4-5-1, 0-4 NLL) - No statistics.
Perrysburg (3-6-3, 1-2-1 NLL) - Goals: Chase Nitschke 3, Gavin Lanno, Alex Diaz.
At Miller City
Miller City 3, Spencerville 3
Miller City (5-2-3) – Goals: CJ Lehman 2, Zach Fillinger. Shots: 8. Saves: Joe Deitering 6.
Spencerville (4-1-3) – Goals: Will Gallaspie 2, Joel Van Gorder. Shots: 9. Saves: Dominic Adkins 5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.