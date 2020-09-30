NAPOLEON — Napoleon had a pair of players record hat tricks as the Wildcats nabbed their first Northern Lakes League win of the year with a 6-2 win over Maumee at Buckenmeyer Stadium on Tuesday.

Lathen Shank and Devin Boettner each achieved the feat for Napoleon, which evened its season mark at 5-5-1 on the year.

In girls soccer action, Archbold rolled to a 9-0 victory over Continental as the Bluestreaks moved to 8-1-2 on the season.

Leah McQuade racked up four goals in the win for Archbold while Karsyn Hostetler had a goal and three assists.

At Napoleon

Napoleon 6, Maumee 2

Maumee (1-8, 0-5 NLL) - Goals: JP Wagner.

Napoleon (5-5-1, 1-5 NLL) - Goals: Lathen Shank 3, Devin Boettner 3.

At Wauseon

Wauseon 7, Swanton 1

Swanton (3-7-1, 1-2-1 NWOAL) - No statistics.

Wauseon (10-1, 4-0 NWOAL) - Goals: Gavin Gerig 4, Manny Gante, Zander Kesler, Eli Delgado. Assists: Benicio Torres 2, Braden Vajen.

At Evergreen

Evergreen 5, Bryan 2

Bryan (4-6, 2-2 NWOAL) - Goals: Owen Potvin 2. Assists: Quinn Brown, Dylan Koenig. Shots: 14. Saves: Isaac Lamore 5.

Evergreen (6-2-1, 2-1-1 NWOAL) - Goals: Tyson Woodring 3, Evan Lumbrezer 2. Shots: 10.

At Pettisville

Pettisville 4, Northwood 1

Northwood (0-5) - Shots: 3.

Pettisville (6-3) - Goals: Quinn Wyse, Zakkai Kauffman, Alec Rychener, Joey Ripke. Assists: Quinn Wyse 2, Zakkai Kauffman 2. Shots: 22.

At Liberty-Benton

Miller City 3, Liberty-Benton 1

Miller City (6-2-3) - Goals: Mason Rieman, Ethan Barlage, CJ Lehman. Saves: Joseph Deitering 9.

Liberty-Benton (3-6-2) - No statistics.

At Lima Shawnee

Lima Shawnee 5, Ottawa-Glandorf 0

Ottawa-Glandorf (5-4-1, 1-3-1 WBL) - No statistics.

Lima Shawnee (9-2, 5-0 WBL) - Goals: Carter Jensen 2, Anthony Best, Jake Miller, Kayne Ziegler. Assists: Matteo Fusillo 4. Saves: Landon Hoehn 7.

At Riverdale

Riverdale 5, Fort Jennings 0

Fort Jennings (2-7-1) - No statistics.

Riverdale (9-1-1) - Goals: Jackson Clark, Tom Miller, Isaac Holland, Drew Frey, Dan Donaldson. Assists: Tom Miller 3. Shots: 15.

Girls

At Archbold

Archbold 9, Continental 0

Continental (4-4-2) - No statistics.

Archbold (8-1-2) - Goals: Leah McQuade 4, Regan Ramirez, Macy Peterson, Addison Moyer, Karsyn Hostetler, Karley Ramirez. Assists: Karsyn Hostetler 3, Leah McQuade, Regan Ramirez, Britt Ramirez, Joelle Waidelich.

