Delta and Continental kept up torrid starts to the 2021 season on the pitch Tuesday afternoon as the Panthers and Pirates picked up conference boys soccer victories.
For the 6-0 Panthers, Cooper Tenney racked up four goals as Delta rolled past NWOAL rival Swanton, 11-2. Nolan Risner added a goal and a pair of assists.
Meanwhile, Continental came up with its third straight Putnam County League win to start the year in a 3-1 win over visiting Ottoville. Rhenn Armey fired in a pair of goals while Andrew Hoeffel added the other.
At Swanton
Delta 11, Swanton 2
Delta (6-0, 3-0 NWOAL) - Goals: Cooper Tenney 4, Sam Mohring, Borna Mandic, Vinnie Maurer Kaleb Sutton, Nolan Risner, Shane Kruger, Bryce Gillen. Assists: Nolan Risner 2, Carson Chiesa, Adam Matthews, Eli Mora, Sam Mohring, Gabe Cansky.
Swanton (1-7, 0-3 NWOAL) - No statistics.
At Continental
Continental 3, Ottoville 1
Ottoville (4-2-2, 1-1 PCL) - Goal: Andy Mormon. Shots: 1. Saves: Alex Suever 5.
Continental (7-0, 3-0 PCL) - Goals: Rhenn Armey 2, Andrew Hoeffel. Assist: Wyatt Davis. Shots: 10.
At Kalida
Miller City 2, Kalida 0
Miller City (6-3, 1-1 PCL) - Goals: Sam Ellerbrock, Silas Niese. Assist: Mason Rieman. Saves: Joe Deitering 5.
Kalida (3-4-2, 1-1 PCL) - No statistics.
At Ottawa-Glandorf
Ottawa-Glandorf 2, St. Marys 1
St. Marys (4-1-1, 2-1 WBL) - Goal: Wyatt Chapman. Assist: Eason Craft. Shots: 8. Saves: Reese Triplett 6.
Ottawa-Glandorf (5-1-1, 2-1 WBL) - Goals: Alex Macke, Mike Evers. Assists: Jordan Schroeder, Austin Birkemeier. Shots: 8. Saves: Dylan Birkemeier 7.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.