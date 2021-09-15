Delta and Continental kept up torrid starts to the 2021 season on the pitch Tuesday afternoon as the Panthers and Pirates picked up conference boys soccer victories.

For the 6-0 Panthers, Cooper Tenney racked up four goals as Delta rolled past NWOAL rival Swanton, 11-2. Nolan Risner added a goal and a pair of assists.

Meanwhile, Continental came up with its third straight Putnam County League win to start the year in a 3-1 win over visiting Ottoville. Rhenn Armey fired in a pair of goals while Andrew Hoeffel added the other. 

At Swanton

Delta 11, Swanton 2

Delta (6-0, 3-0 NWOAL) - Goals: Cooper Tenney 4, Sam Mohring, Borna Mandic, Vinnie Maurer Kaleb Sutton, Nolan Risner, Shane Kruger, Bryce Gillen. Assists: Nolan Risner 2, Carson Chiesa, Adam Matthews, Eli Mora, Sam Mohring, Gabe Cansky.

Swanton (1-7, 0-3 NWOAL) - No statistics.

At Continental

Continental 3, Ottoville 1

Ottoville (4-2-2, 1-1 PCL) - Goal: Andy Mormon. Shots: 1. Saves: Alex Suever 5.

Continental (7-0, 3-0 PCL) - Goals: Rhenn Armey 2, Andrew Hoeffel. Assist: Wyatt Davis. Shots: 10.

At Kalida

Miller City 2, Kalida 0

Miller City (6-3, 1-1 PCL) - Goals: Sam Ellerbrock, Silas Niese. Assist: Mason Rieman. Saves: Joe Deitering 5.

Kalida (3-4-2, 1-1 PCL) - No statistics.

At Ottawa-Glandorf

Ottawa-Glandorf 2, St. Marys 1

St. Marys (4-1-1, 2-1 WBL) - Goal: Wyatt Chapman. Assist: Eason Craft. Shots: 8. Saves: Reese Triplett 6.

Ottawa-Glandorf (5-1-1, 2-1 WBL) - Goals: Alex Macke, Mike Evers. Assists: Jordan Schroeder, Austin Birkemeier. Shots: 8. Saves: Dylan Birkemeier 7.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments