DELTA — Delta made program history Tuesday night on home pitch as the Panther boys soccer program claimed the first Northwest Ohio Athletic League championship in school history with a 4-2 win over visiting Liberty Center on Tuesday.

Nolan Risner, Max York, Shayne Kruger and Carson Chiesa all scored for the undefeated Panthers (13-0-2, 5-0-1 NWOAL), which trailed 1-0 at the half before a second-half uprising. The title is the first boys soccer title for Delta since the sport became an NWOAL-sanctioned sport in the 2013 season and the second overall title after the Delta girls won the outright crown in 2014. The title marks the second straight first-time program win as Wauseon snapped a seven-year streak of either Bryan or Archbold winning the sport’s championship in 2020.

At Delta

Delta 4, Liberty Center 2

Liberty Center (3-13, 1-5 NWOAL) - No statistics.

Delta (13-0-2, 5-0-1 NWOAL) - Goals: Nolan Risner, Max York, Carson Chiesa, Shayne Kruger. Assists: Bryce Gillen, Cayden Mignin, Cooper Tenney, Nolan Risner.

At Wauseon

Wauseon 2, Bryan 1

Bryan (5-10, 3-3 NWOAL) - Goal: Quinn Brown. Assist: Nathan Hess. Shots: 9. Saves: Dom Malanga 11.

Wauseon (9-3-3, 4-0-2 NWOAL) - Goals: Eli Delgado, Braden Vajen. Assist: Gavin Gerig.

At Continental

Continental 7, Pettisville 1

Pettisville (6-9) - Goal: Harley Crossgrove. Assist: Zakkai Kaufman. Shots: 2. Saves: Jarret Beck 9. Corner kicks: 1.

Continental (14-1-1) - Goals: Rhenn Armey 3, Gavin Huff, Collin Davis, Carson Etter, Andrew Hoeffel. Assists: Alex Sharritis 2, Braxton Stegbauer, Rhenn Armey. Shots: 16. Saves: Konnor Knipp-Williams 1. Corner kicks: 7.

At Miller City

Miller City 1, Allen East 0

Allen East (4-11-1) - No statistics.

Miller City (10-4-1) - Goal: Ethan Barlage. Assist: Joe Deitering.

