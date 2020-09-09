CONTINENTAL -- Rhenn Armey stuffed the stat sheet for Continental, racking up a hat trick with two assists as the Pirates rolled past Lima Temple Christian 8-0 in boys soccer action on Tuesday.

Westin Okuley and Alex Sharritis both found the net twice in the lopsided win for the Pirates (4-0), which out-shot the Pioneers 18-1

At Continental

Continental 8, Lima Temple Christian 0

Lima Temple Christian (1-4-1) - Shots: 1. Saves: Cody Motter 10. Corner kicks: 4.

Continental (4-0) - Goals: Rhenn Armey 3, Westin Okuley 2, Alex Sharritis 2, Hunter Tegenkamp. Assists: Rhenn Armey 2, Reed Warnement, Alex Sharritis, Wyatt Davis, Brayton Stegbauer, Carson Etter, Andrew Hoeffel. Shots: 18. Saves: Konnor Knipp-Williams 1. Corner kicks: 1.

At Ada

Ada 6, Paulding 1

Paulding (0-4, 0-1 NWC) - Goal: Alejandro Hernandez. Saves: Chelsea Bullinger 25.

Ada (2-3, 2-0 NWC) - Goals: Jacob Poling 2, Drew Long. Saves: Grant Preston 7.

At Miller City

Miller City 4, Van Wert 0

Van Wert (1-4) - Shots; 2. Saves: Springer 11.

Miller City (3-1-1) - Goals: Silas Niese 2, Mason Rieman, Owen Tobe. Assist: Ethan Barlage. Shots: 13. Saves: Deitering 2.

At Sylvania Southview

Sylvania Southview 9, Napoleon 0

Napoleon (2-2-1, 0-2 NLL) - No statistics.

Sylvania Southview (4-2, 2-0 NLL) - No statistics.

At Otsego

Evergreen 6, Otsego 1

Evergreen (3-1) - Goals: Alex Peete 4, Tyson Woodring, Elijah Hernandez. Assists: Evan Lumbrezer 2, Brodie Setmire.

Otsego (0-5) - No statistics.

