CONTINENTAL -- Rhenn Armey stuffed the stat sheet for Continental, racking up a hat trick with two assists as the Pirates rolled past Lima Temple Christian 8-0 in boys soccer action on Tuesday.
Westin Okuley and Alex Sharritis both found the net twice in the lopsided win for the Pirates (4-0), which out-shot the Pioneers 18-1
At Continental
Continental 8, Lima Temple Christian 0
Lima Temple Christian (1-4-1) - Shots: 1. Saves: Cody Motter 10. Corner kicks: 4.
Continental (4-0) - Goals: Rhenn Armey 3, Westin Okuley 2, Alex Sharritis 2, Hunter Tegenkamp. Assists: Rhenn Armey 2, Reed Warnement, Alex Sharritis, Wyatt Davis, Brayton Stegbauer, Carson Etter, Andrew Hoeffel. Shots: 18. Saves: Konnor Knipp-Williams 1. Corner kicks: 1.
At Ada
Ada 6, Paulding 1
Paulding (0-4, 0-1 NWC) - Goal: Alejandro Hernandez. Saves: Chelsea Bullinger 25.
Ada (2-3, 2-0 NWC) - Goals: Jacob Poling 2, Drew Long. Saves: Grant Preston 7.
At Miller City
Miller City 4, Van Wert 0
Van Wert (1-4) - Shots; 2. Saves: Springer 11.
Miller City (3-1-1) - Goals: Silas Niese 2, Mason Rieman, Owen Tobe. Assist: Ethan Barlage. Shots: 13. Saves: Deitering 2.
At Sylvania Southview
Sylvania Southview 9, Napoleon 0
Napoleon (2-2-1, 0-2 NLL) - No statistics.
Sylvania Southview (4-2, 2-0 NLL) - No statistics.
At Otsego
Evergreen 6, Otsego 1
Evergreen (3-1) - Goals: Alex Peete 4, Tyson Woodring, Elijah Hernandez. Assists: Evan Lumbrezer 2, Brodie Setmire.
Otsego (0-5) - No statistics.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.