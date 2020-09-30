100120_cno_DHS soccer.JPG

After going into the halftime break in a scoreless tie, Celina scored a pair of goals in a four-minute span in the second half to pick up a 2-0 win over Defiance in Western Buckeye League boys soccer action at Fred J. Brown Stadium on Tuesday.

Carter Campbell tallied 10 saves in goal for the host Bulldogs (2-10-1, 0-7 WBL).

“I think we are applying a lot better,” said DHS coach Eric Burns. “We created a bunch of good opportunities in the first half, but couldn’t find the back of the net. I’m happy with our improvements, and hopefully we keep improving.”

Defiance will return to action Monday at home against Ottawa-Glandorf.

At Defiance

Celina 2, Defiance 0

Celina (6-2-1, 4-1-1 WBL) - Goals: Jack Duncan, Ramsey Cox. Shots: 11. Saves: Logan Smith 9.

Defiance (2-10-1, 0-7 WBL) - Shots: 9. Saves: Carter Campbell 10.

Load comments