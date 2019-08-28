08-27-19 SPORTS Van Wert at Defiance Boys Soccer 003

Defiance’s Devon Williams battles with Van Wert’s Nicholas Carter (left) on Tuesday night. The Bulldogs defeated the Cougars, 1-0.

Defiance picked up its first win of the season with a 1-0 shutout of Western Buckeye League rival, Van Wert.

Derek Froelich scored the lone goal for the Bulldogs with the assist from Vinnie Lopez.

“We moved Vinnie Lopez up top tonight and he did a good job pressuring and creating opportunities for himself and his teammates,” explained Defiance coach Eric Burns. “We also moved some of our experienced players to defense which seemed to help with the opposing teams scoring opportunities.”

Carter Campbell turned back five shots between the pipes for the Bulldogs.

“This year is going to be about improving each day,” added Burns. “We are taking steps in the right direction. We need to keep building on what we have learned and keep moving forward.”

Defiance returns to action on Saturday with a trip to Lake.

Defiance 1, Van Wert 0

Van Wert (0-2, 0-1 WBL) — Shots: 5.

Defiance (1-2, 1-0 WBL) — Goals: Derek Froelich. Assists: Vinnie Lopez. Shots: 7. Saves: Carter Campbell 5.

