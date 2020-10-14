BRYAN -- Bryan added the lone blemish to Wauseon's Northwest Ohio Athletic League championship season on Tuesday as the Golden Bears battled to a 1-1 draw with the Indians.

Benicio Torres gave the Indians (13-1-1, 5-0-1 NWOAL) a first-half lead with a score before Colton Smith knotted things up with a goal for Bryan (4-9-1, 2-3-1 NWOAL).

At Bryan

Wauseon 1, Bryan 1

Wauseon (13-1-1, 5-0-1 NWOAL) - Goal: Benicio Torres. Shots: 16.

Bryan (4-9-1, 2-3-1 NWOAL) - Goal: Colton Smith. Assist: Anthony Tomaszewski. Shots: 13. Saves: Isaac Lamore 10.

At Archbold

Ottawa-Glandorf 3, Archbold 0

Ottawa-Glandorf (9-5-1) - Goals: Derek Crumrine 2, Blaize Heuerman. Assists: Carter Welch, Jaden Lehman, Blaize Heuerman. Shots: 10. Saves: Dylan Birkemeier 3.

Archbold (7-7-1) - Shots: 3. Saves: Kenny Williams 4.

At Pettisville

Pettisville 3, Continental 0

Continental (12-4) - Shots: 6. Saves: Konnor Knipp-Williams 3. Corner kicks: 4.

Pettisville (11-4) - Goals: Blake Eyer 2, Zakkai Kauffman. Assist: Blake Eyer. Shots: 7. Saves: Jaret Beck 6. Corner kicks: 1.

At Napoleon

Sylvania Northview 2, Napoleon 0

Sylvania Northview (10-1-2, 7-0 NLL) - Goals: Tony Saggase, Andrew Krolak.

Napoleon (5-9-1, 1-6 NLL) - Saves: Michael Gallagher 13.

At Liberty Center

Delta 4, Liberty Center 1

Delta (6-5-4, 1-3-2 NWOAL) - No statistics.

Liberty Center (1-11-2, 0-5-1 NWOAL) - Goal: Jackson Wheeler.

At Fort Jennings

Ottoville 7, Fort Jennings 0

Ottoville (14-0-1, 3-0-1 PCL) - Goals: Kellen Schlagbaum 2, Kaiden Trentman, Brice Schroeder, Kyle Manns, Will Miller, Trey Landweher.

Fort Jennings (4-10-1, 0-4 PCL) - No statistics.

Miller City 3, Genoa 3

Genoa (11-3-1) - No statistics.

Miller City (7-2-6) - Goals: Mason Rieman 2, Owen Tobe. Saves: Joseph Deitering 13.

