ARCHBOLD — Despite playing with 10 men for much of the match, Bryan drew first blood in the Northwest Ohio Athletic League boys soccer race with a 3-1 win at Archbold on Tuesday.

Quinn Brown netted a pair of goals for the Golden Bears while Anthony Tomaszewski chipped in the third tally.

In non-league action, Wauseon’s Eli Delgado rolled up an impressive four-goal, two-assist performance as the Indians blew out Otsego, 9-0. Braden Vajen wasn’t far behind with a hat trick and two helpers.

At Archbold

Bryan 3, Archbold 1

Bryan (1-1, 1-0 NWOAL) - Goals: Quinn Brown 2, Anthony Tomaszewski.

Archbold (0-1, 0-1 NWOAL) - No statistics.

At Otsego

Wauseon 9, Otsego 0

Wauseon (2-0) - Goals: Eli Delgado 4, Braden Vajen 3, Benicio Torres, Manuel Gante. Assists: Eli Delgado 2, Braden Vajen 2, Manuel Gante, Gavin Gerig.

Otsego (0-1) - No statistics.

At Wapakoneta

Wapakoneta 2, Kalida 0

Kalida (0-1-2) - No statistics.

Wapakoneta (2-0) - No statistics.

