ARCHBOLD — Despite playing with 10 men for much of the match, Bryan drew first blood in the Northwest Ohio Athletic League boys soccer race with a 3-1 win at Archbold on Tuesday.
Quinn Brown netted a pair of goals for the Golden Bears while Anthony Tomaszewski chipped in the third tally.
In non-league action, Wauseon’s Eli Delgado rolled up an impressive four-goal, two-assist performance as the Indians blew out Otsego, 9-0. Braden Vajen wasn’t far behind with a hat trick and two helpers.
At Archbold
Bryan 3, Archbold 1
Bryan (1-1, 1-0 NWOAL) - Goals: Quinn Brown 2, Anthony Tomaszewski.
Archbold (0-1, 0-1 NWOAL) - No statistics.
At Otsego
Wauseon 9, Otsego 0
Wauseon (2-0) - Goals: Eli Delgado 4, Braden Vajen 3, Benicio Torres, Manuel Gante. Assists: Eli Delgado 2, Braden Vajen 2, Manuel Gante, Gavin Gerig.
Otsego (0-1) - No statistics.
At Wapakoneta
Wapakoneta 2, Kalida 0
Kalida (0-1-2) - No statistics.
Wapakoneta (2-0) - No statistics.
