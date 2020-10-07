CONTINENTAL — Continental's Rhenn Armey recorded a hat trick as the Pirates picked up a 4-2 win over visiting Archbold in boys soccer action on Tuesday.
Braxton Stegbauer scored the other goal for the Pirates, which won for the fourth time in their last five matches. The defeat snapped a three-match win streak for Archbold, which slipped to 7-4-1.
At Continental
Continental 4, Archbold 2
Archbold (7-4-1) - Goals: Ethan Stuckey, Trey Theobald.
Continental (11-3) - Goals: Rhenn Armey 3, Braxton Stegbauer.
At Springfield
Springfield 3, Napoleon 0
Napoleon (5-8-1, 1-5 NLL) - No statistics.
Springfield (5-6-1, 2-3-1 NLL) - No statistics.
At Fort Jennings
Fort Jennings 1, Lima Temple Christian 0
Lima Temple Christian (2-10-1) - No statistics.
Fort Jennings (3-8-1) - Goal: Will Lucas. Saves: Chase Neidert 13.
