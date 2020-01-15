WAUSEON — Wauseon stunned Perrysburg 50-39 breaking the Jacket's undefeated streak this season at 10-straight.
Noah Tester led the Indians (8-4) with 20 while Sean Brock added 13 points.
Sims scored 11 to lead Perrysburg (10-1).
PERRYSBURG (39) — Navarro 2; Paule 5; Sims 11; Miller 4; Boros 2; Hosler 5; Sanchez 2; Sizemore 8. Totals 16-4-39.
WAUSEON (50) — J. Tester 6; Britsch 2; N. Tester 20; Penrod 9; Brock 13; Wilson 0. Totals 18-10-50.
Three-point goals: Perrysburg - Sims 2, Paule. Wauseon - N. Tester 2, Penrod, Brock.
Perrysburg 11 9 10 9 - 39
Wauseon 10 15 9 16 - 50
