WAUSEON — Wauseon stunned Perrysburg 50-39 breaking the Jacket's undefeated streak this season at 10-straight.

Noah Tester led the Indians (8-4) with 20 while Sean Brock added 13 points.

Sims scored 11 to lead Perrysburg (10-1).

PERRYSBURG (39) — Navarro 2; Paule 5; Sims 11; Miller 4; Boros 2; Hosler 5; Sanchez 2; Sizemore 8. Totals 16-4-39.

WAUSEON (50) — J. Tester 6; Britsch 2; N. Tester 20; Penrod 9; Brock 13; Wilson 0. Totals 18-10-50.

Three-point goals: Perrysburg - Sims 2, Paule. Wauseon - N. Tester 2, Penrod, Brock. 

Perrysburg 11 9 10 9 - 39

Wauseon 10 15 9 16 - 50

 

