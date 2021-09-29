WAUSEON — Wauseon tuned up before the upcoming sectional tournaments with a six-shot win over North Central in boys golf action at Ironwood Golf Club on Tuesday afternoon.
Andy Scherer shot 37 to earn match medalist honors for the Indians, which finished with a team score of 171. Jackson Gleckler wasn't far behind for the Tribe with a 40, matching Zach Hayes' card-topping score for NC.
At Ironwood
Wauseon (171) - Andy Scherer 37, Jackson Gleckler 40, Mykale Schneider 44, Riley Morr 50, Zach Puehler 50; North Central (177) - Zach Hayes 40, Mason Sanford 44, Ben Pettit 46, Colton Hicks 47.
At Moose Landing
Kalida (160) - Connor Nartker 36, Ryan Klausing 40, Ethan Warnecke 42, Brandt Brinkman 42; Liberty-Benton (167) - Brice McDaniel 37, Austin Hanni-Weller 43, Joe Gerken 43, CJ Boeman 44.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.