OTTAWA — Leipsic broke the school record for most wins in a season after defeating Columbus Grove and Miller City in a tri-match on Tuesday.

The Vikings rewrote the record books recording their 17th win of the season surpassing the previous record of 16 set in 2001 and 1974.

Jaden Siefker posted a 44 for medalist honors for Leipsic while Mason Brandt and Brock Lammers each carded a 46.

TJ Michel of Miller City and Austin Macke of Columbus Grove each finished with a 45.

At Pike Run

Leipsic (183) — Jaden Siefker 44, Mason Brandt 46, Brock Lammers 46, Mason Tadena 47. Columbus Grove (189) — Austin Macke 45, Noah Macke 47, Nick Wolverton 48, Owen Macke 49, Gabe Herdeman 49. Miller City (193) — TJ Michel 45, Dillon Peck 46, Connor Niese 50, Thomas Weis 52, Caleb Niese 52.

At Bluffton

Paulding (178) – Kyle Dominique 43, Kolson Egnor 44, Boston Pease 45, Hailey Hartzell 46. Ottoville (181) – Carter Schnipke 44, Jack Langhals 45, Dru Hilvers 46, Evan Turnwald 46.

Girls

At Crosswinds

Wauseon (188) - Lexe McQuillin 36, Calaway Gerken 44, Halle Frank 54, Jordan King 54. Rossford (209).

