There was plenty of high school boys golf action in Defiance on Tuesday as Ottoville edged Tinora and Bryan at Eagle Rock in a tri-match and Wauseon overcame Paulding in a dual at Auglaize.
The tri-match was a closely contested one as Ottoville edged second place Tinora by six shots with a 175. Tinora beat Bryan by one shot at 181. The Rams were led by Aiden Ritthouse's 43 while B.J Morlock (45), Carter Bernal (46) and Theo Ripke (47) all put in solid outings as well.
Bryan's Noah Huard was the top individual at the event with his 40 edging Ottoville's Keaton Schnipke by two. Kai Dauber shot a 45 for the Golden Bears.
Then at Auglaize Wauseon picked up a 169-190 win over Paulding as Jackson Gleckler shot a match-low 37 for the Indians, which was four shots lower than Mykale Schroeder's 41, also from Wauseon. Johnny Lips led the Panthers with a 43.
At Eagle Rock
Ottoville (175) - Keaton Schnipke 42, Grant Leis 43, Michael Turnwald 43, Blake Kortokrax 47; Tinora (181) - Aiden Rittenhouse 43, BJ Morlock 45, Carter Bernal 46, Theo Ripke 47; Bryan (182) - Noah Huard 40, Kai Dauber 45, Beckett Stork 48, Brayden Hall 49.
At Auglaize
Wauseon (169) – Jackson Gleckler 37, Mykale Schroeder 41, Zach Puehler 44, Carter Stuckey 47. Paulding (190) – Johnny Lipps 43, Isaac Reeb 47, Nico Stahl 50, Austen Kinder 50.
At Suburban
Montpelier (165) - Jaxon Richmond 37, Drake Sommer 40, Easten Richmond 42, Trent Thorp 46; Fairview (194) - Kasen Kauffman 40, Jack Karzynow 45, Lester Smith 53, Eli Meyer 56; North Central (199) - Ben Pettit 42, Kenneth Smeltzer 42, Keegan Hickman 56, Keanu Miller 59, Landon Justice 59.
At Ironwood
Archbold (156); Pettisville (174) - Jack Leppelmeier 34, Creighton Aeschliman 45, Samuel Myers 46, Caden Bishop 49; Hicksville (196).
At Hickory Sticks
Antwerp (174) - Braylen Moreno 38, Zaine McMichael 43, Griffin Kosch 46, Ross Lee 47; Crestview (204) - Mathew Dealey 47, Logan Schlemmer 48, Kaleb Swander 51, Brady Petrie 54.
At Patriot Hills
Edgerton (177) - Kaden Kennerk 40, Brayden Leppelmeier 42, Nate Swank 43, Kaden Leppelmeier 52, Landon Perry 52; Hilltop (182) - Lakota Siegel 43, Raace Haynes 45, Austin Gault 47, Jordan Schaffner 47; Holgate (203) - Izzy Resendez 46, Connor Haase 50, Seth Schortgen 53, Nathan Miller 54.
At Pike Run
Miller City (166) - Andrew Weis 40, Will Otto 40, Thomas Weis 42, Jesse Lammers 44; Leipsic (167) - Brevin Brandt 39, Nick Schroeder 41, Luke Spoors 42, Adam Lammers 45; Patrick Henry (186) - Ian Schwab 43, Jaxson Guelde 45, Thomas Smith 48, Luke Woods 50.
At Valleywood
Swanton (177) - Mazin Rukieh 39, Ryan O’Shea 45, Lucas Bloom 46, Adam Lemon 47; Toledo Christian (183).
At Moose Landing
Kalida (159) - Connor Nartker 38, Jack Stechschulte 39, Ethan Warnecke 40, Kayla Nartker 42; Columbus Grove (187) - Taylor Schroeder 44, Isaac Ricker 45, Maddox Halker 47, Ethan Williams 51.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.