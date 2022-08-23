Fairview’s Kasen Kauffman parred all nine holes at St. Mike’s Golf Course on Tuesday in Green Meadows Conference boys golf action but the Apache standout’s medalist round of 35 wasn’t enough as Tinora took a county tri-match with Fairview and Ayersville.
BJ Morlock led the ledger for the winning Rams with a 42 while Aiden Rittenhouse and Carter Bernal each shot 44. A short-handed Pilots squad saw Jeremiah Joseph shoot 51 as the lone Ayersville representative.
At Ironwood, Defiance placed second in a tri-match with Archbold and Edgerton. Archbold placed first with a team score of 151. Cale Roth (33), Luke Rosebrock (36), Charlie Jones (40) and River Ryan (42) were the top four individuals at the event.
Defiance was second with a 194. Aidan Kiessling led the Bulldogs, shooting a 43 while Edgerton scored 195 and were led by Landon Perry's 46.
At St. Mike’s
Tinora (182) - BJ Morlock 42, Aiden Rittenhouse 44, Carter Bernal 44, Grayson Delarber 52; Fairview (192) - Kasen Kauffman 35, Jack Karzynow 49, Eli Meyer 52, Lester Smith 52; Ayersville (no team score) - Jeremiah Joseph 51.
At Ironwood
Archbold (151) - Cale Roth 33, Luke Rosebrock 36, Charlie Jones 40, River Ryan 42; Defiance (194) - Aidan Kiessling 43, Jackson Honsberger 47, Casen Linebrink 50, Jaren Honsberger 54. Edgerton (195) - Landon Perry 46, Braden Leppeimeir 48, Caden Kinerk 49, Caden Leppeimeir 52.
At Pond-A-River
Antwerp (178) - Braylen Moreno 40, Zaine McMichael 43, Ross Lee 47, Draven Baumert 48; Hicksville (181) - Aiden Pollock 40, Brayden Slattery 46, Parker Bassett 47, Maverik Keesbury 48; Paulding (205) - Isaac Reeb 44, Nico Stahl 53, Aiden Miller 54, Jonathan Lipps 54.
At Ironwood
Pettisville (167) - Creighton Aeschliman 40, Sam Myers 41, Jack Leppelmeier 43, Caden Bishop 43; Stryker (220) - William Donovan 54, Angela Soellner 54, Dean Shindledecker 56, Michael Donovan 56.
At Patriot Hills
Hilltop (171) - Jordan Schaffner 39, Austin Gault 42, Dylan Siebenaler 43, Lakota Siegel 47, Devin Dempsey 47; North Central (181) - Kenneth Smeltzer 42, Ben Pettit 43, Keegan Hickman 48, Keanu Miller 48.
