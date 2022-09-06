OTTAWA — Thanks to a balanced scorecard, Tinora edged out Edgerton by three strokes to claim first place in a Green Meadows Conference quad match at Moose Landing with Paulding and host Ayersville.
The Pilots were led by a medalist round of 44 by Luke Schroeder while BJ Morlock and Carter Bernal shot 46 and 49, respectively, for the winning Rams. Nathan Swank and Kaden Kennerk each shot 48 to lead the ledger for Edgerton while Johnny Lipps also shot 48 to top the scorecard for Paulding.
At Moose Landing
Tinora (197) - BJ Morlock 46, Carter Bernal 49, Aiden Rittenhouse 50, Grayson Delarber 52; Edgerton (200) - Nathan Swank 48, Kaden Kennerk 48, Landon Perry 52, Cole Huard 52; Paulding (212) - Johnny Lipps 48, Isaac Reeb 50, Aiden Miller 53, Austin Kinder 61; Ayersville (252) - Luke Schroeder 44, Jeremiah Joseph 58, Logan Schroeder 65, AJ Eschbach 85
At Patriot Hills
Hilltop (174) - Devin Dempsey 43, Raace Haynes 43, Austin Gault 44, Jordan Schaffner 44; Antwerp (179) - Brayden Moreno 36, Ross Lee 45, Zaine McMichael 47, Griffin Kosch 51.
At Moose Landing
Miller City (181) - Thomas Weis 45, Will Otto 45, Caleb Niese 45, Andrew Weis 46, Jesse Lammers 46; Patrick Henry (197) - Jaxson Guelde 45, Ian Schwab 50, Thomas Smith 50, Luke Woods 52.
