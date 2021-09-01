At Ironwood
Pettisville (196) - Sam Myers 44, Caden Bishop 49, Blayn Meck 50, Tobin King 53. Holgate (249) - Seth Schortgen 60, Nathan Miller 60, Landyn Engle 63, Izzy Resendez 66, Allyssa Wagner 66.
Other scores:
At Pike Run
Ottawa-Glandorf (169). Miller City (182). Wayne Trace (193).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.