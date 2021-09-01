At Ironwood

Pettisville (196) - Sam Myers 44, Caden Bishop 49, Blayn Meck 50, Tobin King 53. Holgate (249) - Seth Schortgen 60, Nathan Miller 60, Landyn Engle 63, Izzy Resendez 66, Allyssa Wagner 66. 

Other scores:

At Pike Run

Ottawa-Glandorf (169). Miller City (182). Wayne Trace (193).

