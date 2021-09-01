OTTAWA — The Ayersville boys golf team was able to defeat Edgerton on Tuesday, 182-195.

Edgerton’s Esten Kennerk was the medalist for the round, despite the loss for the Bulldogs. His brother Kaden was right behind him with a score of 45.

For the Pilots, none of their top four scores eclipsed 50. Abe Delano led the team with a 44 while Luke Schroeder trailed him by one shot with a 44.

In other action, Pettisville defeated Holgate 196-249. Sam Myers of Pettisville was the medalist with a 44. Seth Schortgen and Nathan Miller were the top shooters for Holgate with a 60.

At Moose Landing

Ayersville (182) — Abe Delano 43, Luke Schroeder 44, Luke Delano 47, Ethan Tressler 48. Edgerton (195) - Esten Kennerk 41, Kaden Kennerk 45, Nate Swank 46, Brayden Leppelmeier 63.

At Ironwood

Pettisville (196) - Sam Myers 44, Caden Bishop 49, Blayn Meck 50, Tobin King 53. Holgate (249) — Seth Schortgen 60, Nathan Miller 60, Landyn Engle 63, Izzy Resendez 66, Allyssa Wagner 66.

At Toledo Country Club

Archbold (179) - Cahle Roth 40, Luke Rosebrook 41, Charlie Jones 44, Cade Miller 54, Zach Short 54. Toledo Christian (203).

At Pike Run

Ottawa-Glandorf (169) — Carter Schimmoeller 38, Carson Fuka 42, Eli Schmenk 44, Hunter Stechschutlte 45. Miller City (182) - Andrew Weis 40, Dillon Peck 45, Thomas Weis 47, Will Otto 50. Wayne Trace (193) - Kyle Sutton 43, Evan Crosby 49, Tyson Gerber 49, Tyler Davis 52.

