Two shots separated three teams in boys golf action at St. Mike's Golf Course on Monday as Montpelier's 181 team score was one shot better than BBC rival North Central and two better than host Fairview.
All four scorers shot 47 or better for the Locos, led by a 43 from Aiden Higbie. North Central's Zach Hayes earned medalist honors in the round with a 41 while Brendan Degryse and Kasen Kauffman scored 43 and 44, respectively, to pace Fairview.
In results received late on Monday, Hicksville’s Gabe Layne led a balanced tally for the Aces with a 42, overcoming a medalist round of 37 from Hilltop’s Jamie Chester in a dual win at Pond-A-River.
Tuesday
At Eagle Rock
Ottoville (163) - Dru Hilvers 38, Carter Schnipke 41, Keaton Schnipke 42, Michael Turnwald 42; Bryan (174) - Drew Dauber 36, Noah Huard 44, Nathan Hess 47, Colin Shirkey 47; Tinora (179) - Aiden Rittenhouse 42, Carter Bernal 44, Sammy Sinn 45, BJ Morlock 48.
At St. Mike's
Montpelier (181) - Aiden Higbie 43, Easten Richmond 44, Trent Thorp 47, Cooper Clark 47; North Central (182) - Zach Hayes 41, Mason Sanford 43, Collin Patten 47, Ben Pettit 51; Fairview (183) - Brendan Degryse 43, Kasen Kauffman 44, Nathaniel Adkins 47, Jack Karzynow 49.
At Ironwood
Wauseon (174) - Andy Scherer 37, Jackson Gleckler 41, Riley Morr 44, Mykale Schneider 52; Paulding (184) - Kyle Dominique 39, Boston Pease 46, Logan Tope 48, Ethan Foltz 51.
At Pond-A-River
Antwerp (172) - Braylen Moreno 41, Ethan Lichty 41, Ross Lee 43, Gaige McMichael 47; Crestview (208) - Evan Scarlett 45, Will Sharpe 49, Brady Petrie 56, Ethan Best 58, Trey Skelton 58.
At Moose Landing
Kalida (157) - Justin Siebeneck 37, Ryan Klausing 38, Connor Nartker 41, Brandt Brinkman 41; Columbus Grove (185) - Noah Macke 43, Nick Wolverton 46, Taylor Schroeder 46, Isaac Ricker 50.
At Pike Run
Miller City (174) - Andrew Weis 41, Will Otto 41, Jesse Lammers 45, Thomas Weis 47; Leipsic (178) - Mason Brandt 41, Luke Spoors 42, Nick Schroeder 47, Adam Lammers 48; Patrick Henry (197) - Ethan Rohrs 41, Ian Schwab 45, Jaxson Guelde 50, Thomas Smith 61.
Monday
Boys
At Pond-A-River
Hicksville (177) - Gabe Layne 42, Aidan Pollick 43, Maverick Keesbury 45, Aiden Champion 47; Hilltop (186) - Jamie Chester 37, Elijah Kuszmaul 45, Avrie Johnston 51, Ian Hoffman 53.
At Ironwood
Ottawa-Glandorf (157) - Carson Fuka 36, Carter Schimmoller 38, Joshua Walls 41, Hunter Stechschulte 42; Archbold (174) - Cahle Roth 33, Luke Rosebrook 37, River Ryan 48, Zane Behnfeldt 56.
