MONTPELIER -- Antwerp's Gaige McMichael shot a medalist round of 34 for the Archers, which earned a solid tri-match victory over Fairview and Hilltop at Patriot Hills Golf Course on Tuesday.

Eric Thornell tallied a 41 to help the cause for the Archers. Brendan Degryse's 45 topped the scorecard for runner-up Fairview, which edged Hilltop by a stroke for second place. Ethan Siebenaler paced the Cadets with a 42.

At Patriot Hills

Antwerp (166) - Gaige McMichael 34, Eric Thornell 41, Ethan Lichty 45, Jon Meyer 46; Fairview (184) - Brendan Degryse 45, Kasen Kauffman 46, Ronnie Adkins 49, Jack Karzynow 49; Hilltop (185) - Ethan Siebenaler 42, Elijah Kuszmaul 47, Avrie Reed 48, Ella Calvin 48.

At Auglaize

Miller City (184) - Isabelle Vance 38, Thomas Weis 48, Dillon Peck 49, Chelsea Erford 49; Holgate (207) - Josh Tobias 41, Joey Kelly 44, Connor Haase 55, Alyssa Wagner 67.

At Willow Bend

Bryan (159) - Nolan Kidston 39, Clayton Rupp 40, Drew Dauber 40, Nate Hess 40; Van Wert (171) - Evan Knittle 37; Jace Fast 29, Blake Bohyer 47, Cameron Terhark 48.

At Moose Landing

Kalida (167) - Ryan Klausing 37, Justin Siebeneck 40, Ethan Warnecke 44, Brandt Brinkman 46; Pandora-Gilboa (171) - Blake Steiner 43, Eli Huffman 43, Grant Farthing 43, Sam Norton 44; Leipsic (195) - Mason Brandt 42, Luke Spoors 47, Jaden Siefker 51, Adam Lammers 55.

At Shawnee Country Club

Lima Shawnee (177) - No statistics; Ottawa-Glandorf (182) - Dylan Meyer 39, Carter Schimmoeller 44, Zach Stechschulte 46, Grant Hovest 53.

Load comments