MONTPELIER -- Antwerp's Gaige McMichael shot a medalist round of 34 for the Archers, which earned a solid tri-match victory over Fairview and Hilltop at Patriot Hills Golf Course on Tuesday.
Eric Thornell tallied a 41 to help the cause for the Archers. Brendan Degryse's 45 topped the scorecard for runner-up Fairview, which edged Hilltop by a stroke for second place. Ethan Siebenaler paced the Cadets with a 42.
At Patriot Hills
Antwerp (166) - Gaige McMichael 34, Eric Thornell 41, Ethan Lichty 45, Jon Meyer 46; Fairview (184) - Brendan Degryse 45, Kasen Kauffman 46, Ronnie Adkins 49, Jack Karzynow 49; Hilltop (185) - Ethan Siebenaler 42, Elijah Kuszmaul 47, Avrie Reed 48, Ella Calvin 48.
At Auglaize
Miller City (184) - Isabelle Vance 38, Thomas Weis 48, Dillon Peck 49, Chelsea Erford 49; Holgate (207) - Josh Tobias 41, Joey Kelly 44, Connor Haase 55, Alyssa Wagner 67.
At Willow Bend
Bryan (159) - Nolan Kidston 39, Clayton Rupp 40, Drew Dauber 40, Nate Hess 40; Van Wert (171) - Evan Knittle 37; Jace Fast 29, Blake Bohyer 47, Cameron Terhark 48.
At Moose Landing
Kalida (167) - Ryan Klausing 37, Justin Siebeneck 40, Ethan Warnecke 44, Brandt Brinkman 46; Pandora-Gilboa (171) - Blake Steiner 43, Eli Huffman 43, Grant Farthing 43, Sam Norton 44; Leipsic (195) - Mason Brandt 42, Luke Spoors 47, Jaden Siefker 51, Adam Lammers 55.
At Shawnee Country Club
Lima Shawnee (177) - No statistics; Ottawa-Glandorf (182) - Dylan Meyer 39, Carter Schimmoeller 44, Zach Stechschulte 46, Grant Hovest 53.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.