BRYAN — Thanks to a quartet of scoring rounds under 45, Montpelier used a balanced scorecard to down Antwerp 168-190 in a dual match at Suburban Golf Course on Tuesday.
Aidan Higbie earned medalist honors for the Locos with a round of 40 while Jax Richmond chipped in a 41. Gaige McMichael’s 42 was tops for Antwerp while Braylen Moreno shot 43.
At Suburban
Montpelier (168) — Aidan Higbie 40, Jax Richmond 41, Trent Thorp 43, Drake Sommer 44; Antwerp (190) — Gaige McMichael 42, Braylen Moreno 43, Ethan Lichty 50, Ross Lee 55.
At Valleywood
Swanton (175) - Sam Betz 42, Garrett Swank 43, Mazin Rukieh 45, Ryan O’Shea 45; North Central (192) — Mason Sanford 43, Zack Hayes 44, Colin Patten 51, Ben Pettit 54.
