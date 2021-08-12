BRYAN — Thanks to a quartet of scoring rounds under 45, Montpelier used a balanced scorecard to down Antwerp 168-190 in a dual match at Suburban Golf Course on Tuesday.

Aidan Higbie earned medalist honors for the Locos with a round of 40 while Jax Richmond chipped in a 41. Gaige McMichael’s 42 was tops for Antwerp while Braylen Moreno shot 43.

At Suburban

Montpelier (168) — Aidan Higbie 40, Jax Richmond 41, Trent Thorp 43, Drake Sommer 44; Antwerp (190) — Gaige McMichael 42, Braylen Moreno 43, Ethan Lichty 50, Ross Lee 55.

At Valleywood

Swanton (175) - Sam Betz 42, Garrett Swank 43, Mazin Rukieh 45, Ryan O’Shea 45; North Central (192) — Mason Sanford 43, Zack Hayes 44, Colin Patten 51, Ben Pettit 54.

Trending Recipe Videos


Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments