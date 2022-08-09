HARROD — Kalida placed a pair of golfers in the overall top 10 and finished third in a tough field at the 15th annual Colonial Golfers Club Tournament in boys golf action on Monday.
HARROD — Kalida placed a pair of golfers in the overall top 10 and finished third in a tough field at the 15th annual Colonial Golfers Club Tournament in boys golf action on Monday.
Conner Nartker’s 79 was eighth-best on the day for the Wildcats, which finished 21 shots back of winner Findlay and just three back of runner-up Delphos St. John’s. Ayersville was 10th in the 17-team field, paced by a round of 81 from Luke Schroeder and an 85 from Tyson Schlachter. Defiance shot 382 as a team to finish 13th overall, paced by a round of 81 from Aidan Kiessling.
Colonial Golfers Club Tournament
At Colonial
Findlay (317); Delphos St. John’s (335); Kalida (338) - Conner Nartker 79, Ethan Warnecke 80, Drew Buss 88, Kayla Nartker 91; Elida (339); Ottoville (340); Lincolnview (356); Carey (369); Lima Central Catholic (372); Mansfield Madison (374); Ayersville (375) - Luke Schroeder 81, Tyson Schlachter 85, Logan Schroeder 99, Jeremiah Joseph 110; Lima Shawnee (376); Bluffton (380); Defiance (382) - Aidan Kiessling 81, Luke Webb 96, Cody Shaw 104, Sander Neff 106, Jackson Hunsbarger 106; Allen East (412); Van Buren JV (414); Crestview (422); Lima Temple Christian (no team score).
Henry County Tournament
At Napoleon Municipal
Napoleon 11, Patrick Henry 5, Liberty Center 4, Holgate 2.5
At Pond-A-River
Montpelier (157) – Jaxon Richmond 37, Drake Sommer 37, Easten Richmond 41, Trent Thorp 42. Hicksville (174) – Aiden Pollick 39, Parker Bassett 41, Brandon Silcott 47, Brayden Slattery 47. Antwerp (196) – Braylen Moreno 40, Zaine McMichael 47, Ross Lee 54, Griffin Kosch 55.
At Auglaize
Bryan (165) - Noah Huard 34, Drew Dauber 40, Gideon Mejia 44, Kai Dauber 44. Edgerton (196) - Nathan Swank 44, Kaden Kennerk 45, Caden Leppelmeier 51, Landon Perry 56. Paulding (204) - Isaac Reeb 43, Johnny Lips 52, Max Stork 52, Aiden Miller 57.
At Suburban
Swanton (175) - Ryan O'Shea 41, Ethan Bonifas 44, Mazin Rukleh 45, Adam Lemon 45. North Central (214) - Kenneth Smeltzer 45, Ben Pettit 46, Skyler Bostater 60, Keegan Hickman 63.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.