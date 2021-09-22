KALIDA -- Kalida picked up its sixth Putnam County League dual match win in as many tries on Tuesday as the Wildcats cruised past rival Miller City with a 150 team score at Moose Landing.
Teammates Ryan Klausing and Justin Siebeneck each shot 35 to share medalist honors for Kalida while Connor and Kayla Nartker shot 39 and 41, respectively. Thomas Wise's 41 was tops for Miller City.
At White Pines
Liberty Center (202) - Sam Zeiter 43, Carter Dickman 47, Nick Romine 56, Tim Blanton 56, Landon Schultz 56, Jon Tammarine 56; Holgate (240) - Landyn Engle 56, Gavin Westrick 60, Seth Schortgen 61, Nathan Miller 63.
At Moose Landing
Kalida (150) - Ryan Klausing 35, Justin Siebeneck 35, Connor Nartker 39, Kayla Nartker 41, Ethan Warnecke 41; Miller City (188) - Thomas Wise 41, Will Otto 48, Andrew Wise 49, Jesse Lammers 50.
