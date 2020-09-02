In match play competition, Fairview was able to win four of six singles matches to defeat Patrick Henry 5-1.

Nathaniel Adkins, Brendan Degryse, Kasen Kauffman and Kolton Schooley all scored wins for the Apaches.

At St. Mike's

Match Play

Fairview def. Patrick Henry, 5-1

Ronnie Adkins (F) and Trey Woods (PH) tied. Nathaniel Adkins (F) d. Ethan Rohrs 2 and 1. Brendan Degryse (F) d. Nick Myers 5 and 3. Kasen Kauffman (F) d. Don Meyer 3 and 1. Blake Zeedyk (F) and Noah Robison (PH) tied. Kolton Schooley (F) d. Lee Hogrefe 5 and 4.

At Eagle Rock

Kalida (173) – Ryan Klausing 39, Brandt Brinkman 43, Justin Siebeneck 44, Ethan Warnecke 47. Stryker (194) – Spencer Clingaman 35, Devon Weirauch 48, Gavin Labo 54, Angie Soellner 57. Antwerp (195) – Eric Thornell 46, Gaige McMichael 48, Ethan Lichty 50, Jon Meyer 51. Tinora (201) – Kevin Keber 43, Sammy Sinn 50, Carter Bernal 53, Aiden Rittenhouse 55.

At Moose Landing

Ayersville (182) - Luke Schroeder 41, Luke Delano 45, Cameron Cook 46, Kolton McCloud 50; Edgerton (191) - Esten Kennerk 43, Noah Landel 43, Kaden Kennerk 46, Nathan Swank 60.

At Moose Landing

Paulding (179) – Kyle Dominique 42, Boston Pease 44, Josh Carper 46, Blake McGarvey 47. Columbus Grove (186) – Nick Wolverton 44, Gabe Hardeman 47, Brayden Keck 47, Taylor Schroeder 48. Ada (224) – Dexter Woods 52, Kameron Wilkerson 53, Jacob Morgan 54, Geddes Klingler 65.

At Pike Run

Ottawa Glandorf (159) – Carson Fuka 37, Zach Stechschulte 38, Carter Schimmoeller 41, Dylan Meyer 43. Wayne Trace (174) – Kaden Sutton 37, Dane Moore 41, Evan Crosby 47, Garrett Williamson 49. Miller City (180) – T.J. Michel 40, Dillon Peck 46, Thomas Weis 49, Isabelle Vance 52.

At White Pines

Liberty Center (no team score) – Zac Judge 53, Jacob Croninger 55, Landon Shultz 67. Holgate (no team score) – Josh Tobias 37, Joe Kelly 41, Micah Bok 51, Allyson Wagner 73.

At Napoleon Municipal

Napoleon (165) - Riley Kleck 39, Zach Schroeder 42, Jayce Brubaker 42, Clayton Behnfeldt 42; Maumee (208) - No statistics.

At Ironwood

Pettisville (162) – Max Leppelmeier 36, Tommy McWatters 39, Jake King 43, Caleb Nafziger 44. Hilltop (186) – Karter Gray 44, Ethan Siebenaler 46, Jamie Chester 48, Avrie Reed 48.

Load comments