In match play competition, Fairview was able to win four of six singles matches to defeat Patrick Henry 5-1.
Nathaniel Adkins, Brendan Degryse, Kasen Kauffman and Kolton Schooley all scored wins for the Apaches.
At St. Mike's
Match Play
Fairview def. Patrick Henry, 5-1
Ronnie Adkins (F) and Trey Woods (PH) tied. Nathaniel Adkins (F) d. Ethan Rohrs 2 and 1. Brendan Degryse (F) d. Nick Myers 5 and 3. Kasen Kauffman (F) d. Don Meyer 3 and 1. Blake Zeedyk (F) and Noah Robison (PH) tied. Kolton Schooley (F) d. Lee Hogrefe 5 and 4.
At Eagle Rock
Kalida (173) – Ryan Klausing 39, Brandt Brinkman 43, Justin Siebeneck 44, Ethan Warnecke 47. Stryker (194) – Spencer Clingaman 35, Devon Weirauch 48, Gavin Labo 54, Angie Soellner 57. Antwerp (195) – Eric Thornell 46, Gaige McMichael 48, Ethan Lichty 50, Jon Meyer 51. Tinora (201) – Kevin Keber 43, Sammy Sinn 50, Carter Bernal 53, Aiden Rittenhouse 55.
At Moose Landing
Ayersville (182) - Luke Schroeder 41, Luke Delano 45, Cameron Cook 46, Kolton McCloud 50; Edgerton (191) - Esten Kennerk 43, Noah Landel 43, Kaden Kennerk 46, Nathan Swank 60.
At Moose Landing
Paulding (179) – Kyle Dominique 42, Boston Pease 44, Josh Carper 46, Blake McGarvey 47. Columbus Grove (186) – Nick Wolverton 44, Gabe Hardeman 47, Brayden Keck 47, Taylor Schroeder 48. Ada (224) – Dexter Woods 52, Kameron Wilkerson 53, Jacob Morgan 54, Geddes Klingler 65.
At Pike Run
Ottawa Glandorf (159) – Carson Fuka 37, Zach Stechschulte 38, Carter Schimmoeller 41, Dylan Meyer 43. Wayne Trace (174) – Kaden Sutton 37, Dane Moore 41, Evan Crosby 47, Garrett Williamson 49. Miller City (180) – T.J. Michel 40, Dillon Peck 46, Thomas Weis 49, Isabelle Vance 52.
At White Pines
Liberty Center (no team score) – Zac Judge 53, Jacob Croninger 55, Landon Shultz 67. Holgate (no team score) – Josh Tobias 37, Joe Kelly 41, Micah Bok 51, Allyson Wagner 73.
At Napoleon Municipal
Napoleon (165) - Riley Kleck 39, Zach Schroeder 42, Jayce Brubaker 42, Clayton Behnfeldt 42; Maumee (208) - No statistics.
At Ironwood
Pettisville (162) – Max Leppelmeier 36, Tommy McWatters 39, Jake King 43, Caleb Nafziger 44. Hilltop (186) – Karter Gray 44, Ethan Siebenaler 46, Jamie Chester 48, Avrie Reed 48.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.