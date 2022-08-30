OTTAWA — Fairview shifted from stroke play to match play in a dual with host Patrick Henry on Tuesday in boys golf action, winning 2-1.
Kasen Kauffman and Jack Karzynow teamed up for a 5-4 win over Jaxson Guelde and Ian Schwab in the top match of the outing while Lester Smith and Eli Meyer finished with a 2-up win. Noah Robison and Zach Hastedt defeated Fairview freshmen Drew Ford and Owen Speiser, 3-up.
At Pike Run
(2-man scramble match play)
Fairview 2, Patrick Henry 1
Kasen Kauffman-Jack Karzynow (F) def. Jaxson Guelde-Ian Schwab, 5-4; Lester Smith-Eli Meyer (F) def. Thomas Smith-Luke Woods, 2-up; Noah Robison-Zach Hastedt (PH) def. Drew Ford-Owen Speiser, 3-up.
At Moose Landing
Edgerton (201) - Nathan Swank 43, Kaden Kennerk 46, Landon Perry 55; Ayersville (240) - Luke Schroeder 50, Jeremiah Joseph 56, Logan Schroeder 60, AJ Eschbach 74.
At Hickory Sticks
Lincolnview (175) - Evan Miller 42, Aiden Hardesty 44, Dane Ebel 44, Luke Bollenbacher 45, Grant Glossett 45; Lima Central Catholic (187) - Parker Judy 42, Camrin Stewart 43, Zac Campbell 50, Austin Craig 52; Antwerp (197) - Braylen Moreno 43, Zaine McMichael 47, Ross Lee 52, Draven Baumert 55.
At Moose Landing
Miller City (164) – Thomas Weis 40, Andrew Weis 40, Will Otto 41, Jessie Lammers 43. Ottawa Glandorf (178) – Justin Yaeger 41, Hunter Stechschulte 44, Brad Maag 46, Ty Verhoff 47. Wayne Trace (181) – Evan Crosby 42, Kyle Sutton 44, Carter Clemens 44, Nyle Stoller 51.
At Auglaize
Pettisville (165) - Jack Leppelmeier 37, Creighton Aeschliman 41, Caden Bishop 43, Blayn Meck 44. Holgate (228) - Connor Haase 55, Nathan Miller 57, Izzy Resendez 58, Aiden Wagner 58.
At Suburban
Montpelier (166) - Drake Sommer 34, Jaxon Richmond 43, Trent Thorp 44, Joel Saneholtz 45. Stryker (211) - Daniel Donovan 51, Michael Donovan 53, Angela Soellner 53, William Donovan 54.
At Hidden Valley
North Central (187) - Kenneth Smeltzer 41, Ben Pettit 44, Landon Justice 50, Keanu Miller 52, Skyler Bostater 52. Edon (No team score) - Blake Dulle 56, Hope Siebenaler 76.
