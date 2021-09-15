Fairview's Kasen Kauffman and Edgerton's Esten Kennerk split medalist honors after shooting 39's during Tuesday's GMC tri-match at St. Mike's Golf Course but it was Kauffman's Apaches that picked up the team win in the outing with Antwerp.
Nathaniel Adkins chipped in a 45 for Fairview while Gaige McMichael and Braylen Moreno shot 42 and 46, respectively, to pace Antwerp.
At St. Mike’s
Fairview (186) - Kasen Kauffman 39, Nathaniel Adkins 45, Brendan Degryse 50, Blake Zeedyk 51; Antwerp (196) - Gaige McMichael 42, Braylen Moreno 46, Ross Lee 49, Draven Baumert 59; Edgerton (233) - Esten Kennerk 39, Kaden Kennerk 42, Nathan Swank 48, Landon Perry 53.
At Auglaize
Stryker (204) - Gavin LaBo 48, Angela Soellner 50, Michael Donovan 53, Daniel Donovan 53; Holgate (238) - Izzy Resendez 59, Landyn Engle 59, Allyssa Wagner 60, Seth Schortgen 60, Gavin Westrick 60.
At Ironwood
Pettisville (184) - Dane Waidelich 44, Caden Bishop 46, Sam Myers 47, Blayn Meck 47; Edon (no team score) - Thomas Wehrenberg 60, Hope Siebenaler 98.
At Suburban
Montpelier (173) - Trent Thorp 41, Drake Sommer 42, Easten Richmond 44, Aidan Higbie 46; Hilltop (218) - Jamie Chester 49, Elijah Kuszmaul 53, Avrie Johnston 53, Dylan Siebenaler 63.
At Suburban
North Central (166) - Mason Sanford 38, Zach Hayes 40, Colin Patten 44, Ben Pettit 44; Fayette (no team score) - Owen Lemley 42, Wyatt Mitchell 52, Gavin Stambaugh 62.
At Moose Landing
Kalida (174) - Ryan Klausing 42, Connor Nartker 42, Ethan Warnecke 43, Brandt Brinkman 47; Van Buren 45, Hayden Carr 47, Carson Foltz 48, Weston Heitkamp 49.
At Pike Run
Columbus Grove (175) - Trey Sautter 40, Nick Wolverton 43, Noah Macke 44, Taylor Schroeder 48; Miller City (185) - Dillon Peck 40, Andrew Weis 47, Caleb Niese 48, Will Otto 50.
At Sycamore Springs
Liberty-Benton (171) - Brice McDaniel 40, Noah Miles 42, Anthony Wilcox-Miller 43, CJ Beeman 46; Ottawa-Glandorf (185) - Carter Schimmoeller 40, Josh Walls 46, Grant Hovest 48, Hunter Stechschulte 51.
