Edgerton used a match-low 39 from Kaden Kennerk to clip Fairview by one shot, 185-186, in a closely contested GMC tri-match at St. Mikes Golf Course on Tuesday.
Antwerp finished third in the match with a 192. Kennerk was the top medalist at the match with Fairview's Kasen Kauffman scoring a 42 to lead the Apaches.
Antwerp was led by Brylan Moreno's 44 and tied for third medalist honors with Edgerton's Nate Swank.
At St. Mikes
Edgerton (185) - Kaden Kennerck 39, Nate Swank 44, Braden Leppelmeier 50, Landon Perry 52; Fairview (186) - Kasen Kauffman 42, Eli Meyer 46, Jack Karzynow 47, Lester Smith 51; Antwerp (192) - Braylan Moreno 44, Ross Lee 48, Zaine McMichael 49, Draven Baumert 51.
At Ironwood
Pettisville (162) - Blayn Meck 39, Creighton Aeschliman 40, Jack Leppelmeier 41, Caden Bishop 42. Edon (282) - Ashton Rice 62, Hope Siebenaler 67, Dylan Buck 68, Lillian Stafford 85, Blake Dulle 85.
At Patriot Hills
North Central (183) - Kenneth Smeltzer 42, Ben Pettit 42, Keanu Miller 46, Keegan Hickman 53; Fayette (214) - Wyatt Mitchell 44, Carter Lavinder 50, Nevaeh Powers 56, Zach Oehlers 64.
At Valleywood
Toledo Whitmer (168); Toledo Central Catholic (174); Swanton (177) - Mazin Rukieh 39, Ryan O’Shea 40, Lucas Bloom 48, Adam Lemon 50.
