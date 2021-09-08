Defiance upped its Western Buckeye League dual record to 4-2 on the season as all four of the Bulldogs' top scorers shot 42 or better in a 19-shot win over Lima Bath at Auglaize Golf Course on Tuesday.
Jayden Jerger shot 39 to lead the DHS scorecard with David Jimenez and Bradyn Shaw not far behind with rounds of 40. Aidan Kiessling added a 42 to round out the scoring effort for Defiance while Bath's Britton Hall shot 38 to earn medalist honors.
The Bulldogs will return to action on Thursday with a trip to Celina in another league tilt.
At Auglaize
Defiance (161) - Jayden Jerger 39, David Jimenez 40, Bradyn Shaw 40, Aidan Kiessling 42; Lima Bath (180) - Britton Hall 38, Braden Binkley 47, Braden Kaple 47, Ezra Bolon 48.
