Thanks to a fifth-man tiebreaker, Defiance made it 2-for-2 in Western Buckeye League golf duals on Tuesday as the Bulldog boys golf team edged Van Wert at Eagle Rock Golf Club.
Aiden Kiessling and Jayden Jerger each shot 42 to pace Defiance while Bradyn Shaw added a 43 and Kam Brown a 45. David Jimenez’s round of 46 made the difference, edging out A.J. Proffitt of Van Wert by three shots to nab the win.
At Eagle Rock
Defiance (172) - Jayden Jerger 42, Aiden Kiessling 42, Bradyn Shaw 43, Kam Brown 45, David Jimenez 46; Van Wert (172) - Jace Fast 40, Keaton Foster 41, Blake Bohyer 45, T.J. Stoller 46, A.J. Proffitt 49.
