Defiance came up short in its Western Buckeye League dual match opener with Lima Shawnee on Tuesday, as the Indians picked up a 159-178 triumph over the visiting Bulldogs at Shawnee Country Club.

Jayden Jerger tallied a round of 43 that topped the scorecard for Defiance (0-1 WBL) while Jack Mortier, Ryan Yeager and Bradyn Shaw all recorded a 45 for the Bulldogs to round out the scoring.

Shawnee’s Justin Altenbach and Colton Morris blitzed the Bulldogs with a 38 and 39, respectively.

Defiance will return to action today at the Kalida Invitational at Moose Landing Country Club.

At Shawnee Country Club

Lima Shawnee (159) — Justin Altenbach 38, Colton Morris 39, Jack Shivley 41, Solomon Smith 41; Defiance (178) — Jayden Jerger 43, Jack Mortier 45, Ryan Yeager 45, Bradyn Shaw 45.

