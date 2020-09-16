FINDLAY — Defiance took to the road against talented Liberty-Benton and were dealt a 10-shot setback during boys golf action on Tuesday at Sycamore Springs.

Jayden Jerger, CJ Zachrich and Jack Mortier all shot 42 to lead the way for Defiance, which dropped to 6-5 on the season in dual matches. David Jimenez rounded out the scorecard for the Bulldogs with a 45.

Noah Brand shot 38 for medalist honors for the Eagles.

Defiance will return to action Saturday at the Bryan Invitational at Riverside Greens.

At Sycamore Springs

Liberty-Benton (161) — Noah Brand 38, Bryce McDaniel 40, Noah Miles 41, Austin Haneywells 42; Defiance (171) — Jayden Jerger 42, CJ Zachrich 42, Jack Mortier 42, David Jimenez 45.

