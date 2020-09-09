Defiance boosted its Western Buckeye League dual record to 6-2 on the season as the Bulldogs downed visiting Celina 175-191 on Tuesday at Eagle Rock Golf Club
Senior Jack Mortier and sophomore Aidan Kiessling shared medalist honors with Celina’s Brecken Adams with rounds of 43 for the host Bulldogs while Ryan Yeager shot 44 and CJ Zachrich and David Jimenez both shot 45.
The Bulldogs return to action in their final WBL dual against visiting Ottawa-Glandorf on Monday at Eagle Rock at 5 p.m. before traveling to Liberty-Benton on Tuesday.
At Eagle Rock
Defiance (175) - Aidan Kiessling 43, Jack Mortier 43, Ryan Yeager 44, David Jimenez 45, CJ Zachrich 45; Celina (191) - Brecken Adams 43, Nate Boley 45, David Kramer 50, Aydin Wagner 53.
