WAUSEON — All four Archbold scorers shot 41 or better as the Bluestreaks defeated red-hot Defiance by 10 shots in a dual match at Ironwood Golf Club on Monday.

Luke Rosebrook shot a medalist round of 39 to lead the Streaks while Zane Behnfeldt added a 40. Jayden Jerger’s 40 was tops for Defiance with CJ Zachrich shooting 42.

At Pond-A-River, a balanced scorecard for Paulding lifted the Panthers to a one-shot win over Antwerp, 176-177. Josh Carper and Blake McGarvey each shot 43 to pace Paulding, which had all four scorers shoot 45 or better. Gaige McMichael earned medalist honors for Antwerp with a 37.

At Ironwood

Archbold (161) — Luke Rosebrook 39, Zane Behnfeldt 40, Cahle Roth 41, Kenny Williams 41; Defiance (171) — Jayden Jerger 40, CJ Zachrich 42, Aiden Kiesslig 44, David Jimenez 45, Ryan Yeager 45.

At Pond-A-River

Paulding (176) - Josh Carper 43, Blake McGarvey 43, Hailey Hartzell 45, Kyle Dominique 45; Antwerp (177) — Gaige McMichael 37, Eric Thornell 44, Ethan Lichty 44, Jon Meyer 52.

At Pike Run

Leipsic (186) — Mason Brandt 36, Luke Spoors 47, Jaden Siefker 49, Mitchel Maag 54; Holgate (199) — Josh Tobias 40, Joey Kelly 51, Connor Haase 52, Micah Bok 56.

At Napoleon Municipal

Napoleon (168) — Jayce Brubaker 40, Riley Kleck 42, Zach Schroeder 43, Elijah Wolf 43; Bowling Green (177) — No statistics.

At Patriot Hills

Pettisville (210) — Tommy McWatters 36, Max Leppelmeier 41, Caleb Nafziger 42, Levi Myers 42; Fayette (249) — Owen Lemley 44, Tanner Wagner 45, Wyatt Mitchell 47, Brayden Herman 56.

At Suburban

Montpelier (172) - Hunter Burlew 40, Ethan Merihugh 42, Jaxon Richmond 44, Easten Richmond 46; North Central (179) — Zach Hayes 43, Colin Patten 44, Mason Sanford 46, Kaiden Russell 46.

At Riverside Greens

Hilltop (176) — Karter Gray 41, Ethan Siebenaler 41, Elijah Kuszmaul 45, Jamie Chester 49, Ella Calvin 49; Stryker (186) — Spencer Clingaman 35, Devon Weirauch 41, Gavin LaBo 55, Michael Donovan 55, Angela Soellner 55.

